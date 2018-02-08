Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao in Mnangagwa firing line

News / National

by Staff reporter

The chances of Zanu-PF's alleged Generation 40 kingpins - Jonathan Moyo, Patrick Zhuwao and Saviour Kasukuwere - returning home any time any time soon, Mnangagwa's government have just dimmed further after the government classified them as security risks.Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu said that a result, the government was closely following the actions of the trio, as it was concerned with the G40's continuing attacks on the new administration.