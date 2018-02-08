Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao in Mnangagwa firing line

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
The chances of Zanu-PF's alleged Generation 40 kingpins - Jonathan Moyo, Patrick Zhuwao and Saviour Kasukuwere - returning home any time any time soon, Mnangagwa's government have just dimmed further after the government classified them as security risks.

Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu said that a result, the government was closely following the actions of the trio, as it was concerned with the G40's continuing attacks on the new administration.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Daily News

Comments

3-4 bedroom house secure

Kirsty lounge suite

Property for sale

Water borehole surveying made easy

Student accommodation

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

3pierce couches

Sexy lingerie ,honeymoon goodies,plus size underwear, bras a-g cups


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman squanders own lobola

1 min ago | 1 Views

Tsvangirai moved to ICU

1 hr ago | 1594 Views

Mugabe silenced, surveillance beefed up

1 hr ago | 2126 Views

'Zuma is like South Africa's Mugabe'

1 hr ago | 765 Views

'Tsvangirai's family are not the MDC-T party,' says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1716 Views

$2m Harare mansion up for grabs

2 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Mnangagwa to address Botswana Parliament

2 hrs ago | 712 Views

Mnangagwa, Khama pledge to mend relations

2 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Time to end Zanu-PF election rigging, Cdes

3 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Mnangagwa welcomed by Ian Khama in Botswana

3 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Investor eyes Batoka Hydro Power project

3 hrs ago | 904 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo appears before Parly

4 hrs ago | 3652 Views

WATCH: President Mnangagwa dances to Kutonga Kwaro

4 hrs ago | 1818 Views

2018 elections: ZBC under spotlight

5 hrs ago | 1132 Views

FUZ warns players

6 hrs ago | 500 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai's family finally speaks out, Chamisa exposed

6 hrs ago | 5610 Views

Rwanda Air granted flight rights

6 hrs ago | 1146 Views

MDC Alliance a the Hurricane Katrina - MDC-T official

7 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Junta President has tonnes of allegations against him - MLF

7 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Water, electricity problems dog LSU

7 hrs ago | 551 Views

Jostling for Zimbabwe's economic cake reaches fever heights

7 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Govt blasted over community radios

7 hrs ago | 426 Views

MDC-T succession, heads and tails?

7 hrs ago | 904 Views

WATCH: Mudzuri confirms Chamisa barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 2040 Views

'Political polarisation fans violence,' argue ZEC chair - enforce multi-party rules to promote democracy, you stifling it

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Land Reform And Indigenisation Blunder To Cost Mnangagwa State House

7 hrs ago | 2766 Views

Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights hails NPRC for starting consultations

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa's statements do not accord to Constitution

7 hrs ago | 773 Views

Chiyangwa breathes fire

7 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Chivayo to appear in Parliament today

7 hrs ago | 975 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sued over Grace Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3374 Views

Soldiers shut down police station

8 hrs ago | 4115 Views

Mnangagwa turning Zimbabwe into a Kenya through tribal politics

8 hrs ago | 2358 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC continues to burn

8 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mnangagwa 'freebies' spark riots

8 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Chamisa ups stakes

8 hrs ago | 1901 Views

MDC-T dumps Khupe

8 hrs ago | 3736 Views

Chiwenga recalls Zimbabwe coup

8 hrs ago | 2776 Views

Gukurahundi genocide affected areas next on Mnangagwa's itinerary

9 hrs ago | 500 Views

MPs fingered in corruption at Tongaat Hullet

9 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mliswa hails Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 580 Views

BCC still violating Govt directive on salaries

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

Wife welcomes hubby's life jail term

9 hrs ago | 958 Views

Banks to fund more housing units

9 hrs ago | 646 Views

RBZ increases gold support facility

9 hrs ago | 152 Views

Madinda's youngsters held by Nichrut

9 hrs ago | 831 Views

Zesa to install 30 000 pre-paid meters countrywide

9 hrs ago | 287 Views

Ministers told not to boast about their positions

9 hrs ago | 412 Views

NRZ equipment arrives from South Africa

9 hrs ago | 873 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days