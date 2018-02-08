Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights hails NPRC for starting consultations

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Human rights watch dog, Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights has hails NPRC for starting consultations but warned that when the parliamentary crew descend in Matabeleland they must be composed of people who are able to speak local languages to avoid communication barrier."When you come in Matabeleland to consult may you ensure that the session chairs and the rapporteurs are people from the region and who speak our languages. Outside that it doesn't create a free and fair environment for engagement," said the watch dog."This gives confidence that what we say is heard clearly and recorded properly. If this assurance is not guaranteed it affects participation and confidence in your processes and we don't want a false start."