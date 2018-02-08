WATCH: Mudzuri confirms Chamisa barred from seeing Tsvangirai

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ailing Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai has met with the party's acting president. Elias Mudzuri at his hospital bedside at a Johannesburg Hospital earlier today. This comes after reports that there was a power struggle within the opposition party in Zimbabwe.Tsvangirai has dismissed reports that he had changed the roles and responsibility of the acting party president. SABC Foreign Editor Sophie Mokoena spoke to Mudzuri after his meeting with Morgan Tsvangirai. Chamisa, Mudzuri fightThe MDC-T is being dogged by power struggles. This as both the vice presidents claim to be acting president. But ailing Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has dismissed those claiming to be acting as president of the party. In a statement allegded to have been issued by the leader today, Tsvangirai says he has made no changes in the roles and responsibilities of the MDC-T Vice Presidents. For more on the story we are now joined on the line by MDC vice president, Nelson Chamisa in Harare, Zimbabwe.Edwin Tsvangirai confirms Tsvangirai, Mudzuri meeting