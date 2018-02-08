Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Junta President has tonnes of allegations against him - MLF

by Stephen Jakes
7 hrs ago | Views
Mthwakazi Liberation Front spokesperson Chrispen Nyoni has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa has tonnes of allegations against him which warrants that he can not lead the country for longer than this few months period.

"The Junta President has tonnes of allegations against him. How on Earth can this butcher be made to lead a country? Now he has set some people to find means of absolving him of the Gukurahundi Genocide thru a multiple strategy approach: 1. the set commission 2. The forth coming Zanu PF elections that have all the ingredients for unfairness and thuggery of elections that will happen," he said.

"Behind the scenes silencing of voices that are perceived to be working against the survival of the junta regime."

He said as Mthwakazi peoples their much needed independence from Zimbabwe, can be won easily if they UNITY and call for RESTORATION OF MTHWAKAZI, not the discord voices from all corners.

"No to strategies that cajole the Lucific system," he said.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

