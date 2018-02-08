Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC Alliance a the Hurricane Katrina - MDC-T official

by Stephen Jakes
7 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T's deputy national Chairman Morgen Komichi has described the alliance formed with other opposition political parties by his party as a Hurricane Katrina as it has launched its outreach campaign rallies.

"The MDC ALLIANCE Mobilizing and Organizing Committee has scheduled MDC ALLIANCE Star rallies in all our 12 political Provinces. Other members of the top leadership are jointly addressing MDC Alliance rallies in various Growth Points across the country. So we have gone Rural. We need your utmost support," he said.

"MDC Alliance is the Hurricane Katrina. No going back. Everybody is kindly and passionately required to be on board. This is our bullet in the battle. We can't afford to miss the enemy come 2018 General Elections."

Source - Byo24News

