BREAKING: Chivayo appears before Parly

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo is appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy to give a detailed explanation on the tender awarded to him for the Gwanda Solar Power Plant, the payment processes and the progress made so far.

The committee is seeking to hear submissions regarding the Intratek and Zimbabwe Power Company US$5 million solar power deal.

There was false start to the Intratek-ZPC power deal hearing as committee members rejected the presence of Mr Bruce Tokwe and Farai Zuva, both lawyers representing other Intratek shareholders.

The legislators say Mr Chivayo is not on trial, hence he shouldn't bring lawyers.

However, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy  Mr Temba Mliswa says the presence of lawyers is not a problem and they can only interject or raise a red flag if there seems to be interference.

Chivayo maintains he hasn't invited the lawyers, with the lawyers saying they are there for the interests of other Intratek shareholders.

Members of Parliament were also contesting the presence of ZESA Holdings members (CEO Mr Josh Chifamba and PR Manager Fullard Gwasira) in the gallery.

More details to follow....

Source - zbc

