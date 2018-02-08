Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Investor eyes Batoka Hydro Power project

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
General Electric South Africa representatives are in the country to explore investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy this morning, General Electric Africa Director Project Development and Investments Mr Reginold Max says they are interested in the Batoka Hydro Power plant project.

He is also accompanied by Risk Leader Global Growth and Operations Mr Todd Johnson.

General Electric South Africa has interests in aviation, power generation, health care and security systems.

The representatives say they supply 73 percent of power generation in Africa.

The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy  Mr Temba Mliswa thanked the General Electric team for appearing before them and assured the team that the new dispensation is against any form of corruption.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy is today expected to hear submissions regarding the Intratek and Zimbabwe Power Company US$5 million solar power deal.


Source - zbc

Most Popular In 7 Days