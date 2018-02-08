Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa welcomed by Ian Khama in Botswana

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Gaborone, Botswana for a 2-day state visit to the diamond rich-country.

The Botswana government rolled out the red carpet for President Mnangagwa this Monday morning.

President Ian Khama was on hand at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport to warmly welcome his Zimbabwean counterpart on his first state visit.

A military band played the two countries' national anthems as a 21-gun salute was being fired.

President Mnangagwa then inspected a military guard mounted in his honour.

 President Khama then introduced President Mnangagwa to more than 15 members of his cabinet who were part of the welcoming party.

President Mnangagwa also introduced 11 Zimbabwean cabinet ministers who travelled ahead of the Presidential delegation.

These are Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Retired Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo; Environment, Water and Climate Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, Home Affairs and Culture Minister Dr Obert Mpofu, Minister for Presidential Affairs Responsible for Monitoring of Government Programmes Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Energy and Power Development Minister, who is also Acting Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Simon Khaya Moyo, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando, Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Minister Dr Mike Bimha, Finance and Economic Planning Minister Patrick Chinamasa, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Ambassador Joey Bimha among others.

Source - zbc

