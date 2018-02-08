Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa, Khama pledge to mend relations

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe and Botswana have pledged commitment to reconstruct relations between the two countries.

The commitments were made by the leaders of the two countries President Emmerson Mnangagwa and President Ian Khama when they held bilateral talks at the Office of the Presidency in Gaborone mid-morning today.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is serious about reviving political and economic relations for the benefit of the two countries.

"It was imperative that Zimbabwe and Botswana get back on the right track before President Khama leaves office on the 31st of March," said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa acknowledged that President Khama was among the first three leaders who sent their congratulatory messages within the first hour of his coming into office, which was an ample demonstration that the two countries could successfully mend their relations.

The President is leading a high powered delegation comprising eleven cabinet ministers and some senior government officials, and the President attributed the big entourage to the critical areas of cooperation that the two countries will be working to consolidate during the two-day state visit.

Relations between Harare and Gaborone have not always been cozy with President Khama being labeled as Mugabe's fiercest critic in the region.

President Mnangagwa told his counterpart that he called the former President Robert Mugabe on Thursday last week and indicated to him that he will be paying a visit to Botswana, and Mugabe wished him well showing that previous misunderstandings are now a thing of the past.

In his welcome remarks, President Khama told President Mnangagwa that it is an honour for him and his country to be the first port of call by President Mnangagwa on his maiden state visit.

He thanked Mnangagwa for accepting his invitation which demonstrates that the two leaders have resolved to revive bilateral cooperation.

"Developments in Zimbabwe have given Botswana an opportunity to deepen cooperation," said President Khama.

He told President Mnangagwa that he was very keen for him to visit Botswana before he steps down end of March and that he introduces him to his successor, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi who is the current Vice President of Botswana.

Vice President Masisi was in attendance.

The two leaders were flanked by their ministers who are leading portfolios that the two countries are seeking to revive bilateral cooperation.

Source - zbc

Most Popular In 7 Days