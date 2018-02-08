Mnangagwa to address Botswana Parliament

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Botswana for his official state visit here. His counterpart President Seretse Khama Ian Khama welcomed him at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport.Soon after his touching down President Mnangagwa was treated to a grand welcome ceremony that included the playing of the two countries national anthems, full military honours, a 21 gun salute and traditional performances.Today, President Mnangagwa is expected to hold talks official talks with President Khama today before making a special appearance at Botswana's Parliament.Details to follow....