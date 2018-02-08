Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa to address Botswana Parliament

by Staff reporter
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Botswana for his official state visit here. His counterpart President Seretse Khama Ian Khama welcomed him at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport.

Soon after his touching down President Mnangagwa was treated to a grand welcome ceremony that included the playing of the two countries national anthems, full military honours, a 21 gun salute and traditional performances.

Today, President Mnangagwa is expected to hold talks official talks with President Khama today before making a special appearance at Botswana's Parliament.

Details to follow....

