$2m Harare mansion up for grabs

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
(c) property24.co.zw
Head to Helensvale if you're the sort of person who fancies a lavish double story - on three floors property - situated in a prime and secure Helensvale Borrowdale sights which boast of an idyllic outdoor area, luxurious 6 bedrooms, 3 spacious lounges, modern kitchen with two dining areas, pool and a welcoming outdoor and design style.

The property was listed on the property24 website on 21 Apr 2017.

Helensvale House could be for you. But be warned, the area is not known for its commitment to affordable housing. If you get a bond for the property at 12% interest rate for 25 years, the total amount for the property will be $6,319,345 after factoring in $4,319,345 interest.

According to an advertisement by Laws in Zimbabwe on property24, the house is in 2,100m² property. It has 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 6 toilets, 2 staff quarters, 4 garages. It was built in 2010.

To view the original advert, CLICK >>> HERE


(c) property24.co.zw


(c) property24.co.zw


(c) property24.co.zw

Source - Byo24News

