Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe silenced, surveillance beefed up

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
There are unverified media reports in the Zimbabwean that former President Robert Mugabe's private residence has been slapped with a sophisticated 24/7 surveillance blanket following the 94 year old's meeting with former Vice President Joice Mujuru.

Mnangagwa last week fired 17 top State security operatives believed to have facilitated the meeting between former President Robert Mugabe and opposition National People's Party leader Joice Mujuru in Harare last week.

The meeting between Mugabe and Mujuru riled President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government so much leading to the immediate dismissal of 17 top State security operatives believed to have facilitated the meeting. Mujuru came out of the meeting explaining that indeed of a truth Mugabe explained to her a coup had taken place.

It is understood that the security agents were reportedly being punished for failing to reveal the intelligence of the meeting before it took place at Mugabe's Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale.

According to leaked Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) documents, the top government spooks were served with dismissal letters yesterday.

The letters were signed by new CIO director-general Isaac Moyo and were dated February 5.

Among those fired were director of security Albert Miles Ngulube, Andrew Muzonzini (director external affairs), one Changata (assistant director security), Mugabe's aide de camp Wonder Nyakurima (provincial intelligence officer - security), Gilbert Mudimu (Mashonaland East provincial intelligence officer [PIO]), one Chinyai (PIO for Mashonaland West), and one Rusere (division intelligence officer for Harare Central).

Also axed were Weeds Mazowe (PIO counter intelligence), Tadzingaira Tachivei (assistant director counter intelligence), Dzingai Nhira (district intelligence officer - counter intelligence) and Kizito Gweshe (deputy director counter intelligence).

The dismissals of the spies followed a similar wholesale crackdown on the Zimbabwe Republic Police three weeks ago that saw Mnangagwa reversing some of the sackings.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga is in charge of the Defence, Security and War Veterans portfolio.

Well-placed sources within the intelligence yesterday told NewsDay that only four - Ngulube, Muzonzini, Changata and Nyakurima - of the 17 spies were above 55 years, meaning the rest were not yet due for retirement.

"Chiwenga wants to decimate the current CIO since he believes Mugabe and (former CIO boss Happyton) Bonyongwe still have control of serving officers. While only 17 senior officers have been fired now, the total targeted is 300 and Chiwenga intends to replace them with military intelligence officers," the sources said.

Muzonzini, Changata and Ngulube were reportedly accused of helping former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo and former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere to flee the country during the November military operation that led to Mugabe's ouster.

This, the source said, was despite reports that Moyo and Kasukuwere's escapewas negotiated by former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda when the CIO had already been ordered to surrender their operations to the military.

The source added: "The 55-year retirement age cut-off point is not supported by any legislation. It was just an idea that was proffered as part of recommendations to rationalise the civil service, but was never introduced into any statute guiding employment in the civil service."

The sources said Charles Hwekwete, a former soldier, was reportedly heading a committee appointed by the new CIO director-general to look into the capture of the CIO by Mugabe and the G40 faction.

Hwekwete is former principal staff officer in Chiwenga's office at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and was earmarked for promotion to the position of CIO deputy director-general.

Repeated efforts to seek comment from Presidential spokesperson George Charamba were futile as he was not picking calls yesterday.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online

Comments

3pierce couches

Water borehole surveying made easy

Property for sale

Kirsty lounge suite

Mobile food trailer brand new

Sexy lingerie ,honeymoon goodies,plus size underwear, bras a-g cups

Crane trucks for hire.

Student accommodation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman squanders own lobola

14 mins ago | 95 Views

Tsvangirai moved to ICU

1 hr ago | 1988 Views

'Zuma is like South Africa's Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 874 Views

'Tsvangirai's family are not the MDC-T party,' says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1933 Views

$2m Harare mansion up for grabs

2 hrs ago | 2289 Views

Mnangagwa to address Botswana Parliament

2 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mnangagwa, Khama pledge to mend relations

3 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Time to end Zanu-PF election rigging, Cdes

4 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Mnangagwa welcomed by Ian Khama in Botswana

4 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Investor eyes Batoka Hydro Power project

4 hrs ago | 934 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo appears before Parly

4 hrs ago | 3773 Views

WATCH: President Mnangagwa dances to Kutonga Kwaro

5 hrs ago | 1851 Views

2018 elections: ZBC under spotlight

5 hrs ago | 1151 Views

FUZ warns players

6 hrs ago | 508 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai's family finally speaks out, Chamisa exposed

6 hrs ago | 5712 Views

Rwanda Air granted flight rights

7 hrs ago | 1167 Views

MDC Alliance a the Hurricane Katrina - MDC-T official

7 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Junta President has tonnes of allegations against him - MLF

7 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Water, electricity problems dog LSU

7 hrs ago | 556 Views

Jostling for Zimbabwe's economic cake reaches fever heights

7 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Govt blasted over community radios

7 hrs ago | 432 Views

MDC-T succession, heads and tails?

7 hrs ago | 921 Views

WATCH: Mudzuri confirms Chamisa barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 2080 Views

'Political polarisation fans violence,' argue ZEC chair - enforce multi-party rules to promote democracy, you stifling it

7 hrs ago | 163 Views

Land Reform And Indigenisation Blunder To Cost Mnangagwa State House

7 hrs ago | 2814 Views

Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights hails NPRC for starting consultations

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa's statements do not accord to Constitution

7 hrs ago | 781 Views

Chiyangwa breathes fire

7 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Chivayo to appear in Parliament today

8 hrs ago | 985 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sued over Grace Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3429 Views

Soldiers shut down police station

8 hrs ago | 4165 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao in Mnangagwa firing line

9 hrs ago | 4345 Views

Mnangagwa turning Zimbabwe into a Kenya through tribal politics

9 hrs ago | 2378 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC continues to burn

9 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mnangagwa 'freebies' spark riots

9 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Chamisa ups stakes

9 hrs ago | 1924 Views

MDC-T dumps Khupe

9 hrs ago | 3785 Views

Chiwenga recalls Zimbabwe coup

9 hrs ago | 2838 Views

Gukurahundi genocide affected areas next on Mnangagwa's itinerary

9 hrs ago | 506 Views

MPs fingered in corruption at Tongaat Hullet

9 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mliswa hails Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 589 Views

BCC still violating Govt directive on salaries

9 hrs ago | 473 Views

Wife welcomes hubby's life jail term

9 hrs ago | 970 Views

Banks to fund more housing units

9 hrs ago | 652 Views

RBZ increases gold support facility

9 hrs ago | 156 Views

Madinda's youngsters held by Nichrut

9 hrs ago | 839 Views

Zesa to install 30 000 pre-paid meters countrywide

9 hrs ago | 294 Views

Ministers told not to boast about their positions

9 hrs ago | 419 Views

NRZ equipment arrives from South Africa

9 hrs ago | 885 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days