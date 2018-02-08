Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangirai moved to ICU

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Ailing MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai has been placed into an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a Johannesburg hospital.

People in the know said Tsvangirai's situation is critical and he will be lucky to survive another week.

Tsvangirai is under the care of specialist physician and pulmonologist Dr Gunter K Schleicher who is working with a specialist anaethetist and another physician. Dr Schleicher is working with two specialist physicians and a specialist anaesthetist.

Tsvangirai has been diagnosed with a kidney tumour which is in an advanced stage and has grown into the liver.

Sources said before Tsvangirai's health had further deteriorated, he had wanted to travel to Zimbabwe to try and stop the ugly infighting in the MDC but had his passport confiscated by one of his brothers.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online
More on: #Tsvangirai, #ICU, #Cancer

Comments

3pierce couches

Water borehole surveying made easy

Property for sale

Kirsty lounge suite

Mobile food trailer brand new

Sexy lingerie ,honeymoon goodies,plus size underwear, bras a-g cups

Crane trucks for hire.

Student accommodation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman squanders own lobola

15 mins ago | 97 Views

Mugabe silenced, surveillance beefed up

1 hr ago | 2604 Views

'Zuma is like South Africa's Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 875 Views

'Tsvangirai's family are not the MDC-T party,' says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1935 Views

$2m Harare mansion up for grabs

2 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Mnangagwa to address Botswana Parliament

2 hrs ago | 774 Views

Mnangagwa, Khama pledge to mend relations

3 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Time to end Zanu-PF election rigging, Cdes

4 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Mnangagwa welcomed by Ian Khama in Botswana

4 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Investor eyes Batoka Hydro Power project

4 hrs ago | 934 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo appears before Parly

4 hrs ago | 3775 Views

WATCH: President Mnangagwa dances to Kutonga Kwaro

5 hrs ago | 1852 Views

2018 elections: ZBC under spotlight

5 hrs ago | 1152 Views

FUZ warns players

6 hrs ago | 509 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai's family finally speaks out, Chamisa exposed

6 hrs ago | 5712 Views

Rwanda Air granted flight rights

7 hrs ago | 1168 Views

MDC Alliance a the Hurricane Katrina - MDC-T official

7 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Junta President has tonnes of allegations against him - MLF

7 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Water, electricity problems dog LSU

7 hrs ago | 556 Views

Jostling for Zimbabwe's economic cake reaches fever heights

7 hrs ago | 1832 Views

Govt blasted over community radios

7 hrs ago | 432 Views

MDC-T succession, heads and tails?

7 hrs ago | 922 Views

WATCH: Mudzuri confirms Chamisa barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 2081 Views

'Political polarisation fans violence,' argue ZEC chair - enforce multi-party rules to promote democracy, you stifling it

7 hrs ago | 163 Views

Land Reform And Indigenisation Blunder To Cost Mnangagwa State House

7 hrs ago | 2814 Views

Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights hails NPRC for starting consultations

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa's statements do not accord to Constitution

7 hrs ago | 781 Views

Chiyangwa breathes fire

7 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Chivayo to appear in Parliament today

8 hrs ago | 985 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sued over Grace Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3431 Views

Soldiers shut down police station

8 hrs ago | 4165 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao in Mnangagwa firing line

9 hrs ago | 4346 Views

Mnangagwa turning Zimbabwe into a Kenya through tribal politics

9 hrs ago | 2379 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC continues to burn

9 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mnangagwa 'freebies' spark riots

9 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Chamisa ups stakes

9 hrs ago | 1925 Views

MDC-T dumps Khupe

9 hrs ago | 3785 Views

Chiwenga recalls Zimbabwe coup

9 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Gukurahundi genocide affected areas next on Mnangagwa's itinerary

9 hrs ago | 507 Views

MPs fingered in corruption at Tongaat Hullet

9 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mliswa hails Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 589 Views

BCC still violating Govt directive on salaries

9 hrs ago | 473 Views

Wife welcomes hubby's life jail term

9 hrs ago | 970 Views

Banks to fund more housing units

9 hrs ago | 652 Views

RBZ increases gold support facility

9 hrs ago | 156 Views

Madinda's youngsters held by Nichrut

9 hrs ago | 839 Views

Zesa to install 30 000 pre-paid meters countrywide

9 hrs ago | 294 Views

Ministers told not to boast about their positions

9 hrs ago | 419 Views

NRZ equipment arrives from South Africa

9 hrs ago | 885 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days