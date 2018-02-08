Tsvangirai moved to ICU

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ailing MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai has been placed into an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a Johannesburg hospital.People in the know said Tsvangirai's situation is critical and he will be lucky to survive another week.Tsvangirai is under the care of specialist physician and pulmonologist Dr Gunter K Schleicher who is working with a specialist anaethetist and another physician. Dr Schleicher is working with two specialist physicians and a specialist anaesthetist.Tsvangirai has been diagnosed with a kidney tumour which is in an advanced stage and has grown into the liver.Sources said before Tsvangirai's health had further deteriorated, he had wanted to travel to Zimbabwe to try and stop the ugly infighting in the MDC but had his passport confiscated by one of his brothers.