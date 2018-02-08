Zanu-PF to appoint new politburo members

News / National

ZANU-PF is set to appoint three new Politburo members from Mashonaland Central province tomorrow.Addressing thousands of church members at Mudzidzi Wimbo's shrine, in Madziwa, Mashonaland Central, the party's First Secretary and President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the party is not going to be deterred by opposition parties in the forthcoming harmonised elections and took a dig at some of the expelled G40 cabal members who are criticising Zanu-PF from exile.The President who was accompanied by his two Vice Presidents, Retired General Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet Ministers, Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, Kazembe Kazembe, Amon Murwira, Dr Paul Mavhima, Perrence Shiri and Supa Mandiwanzira among others, pledged 200 computers to the school at the shrine as well as a farm for the school and 10 000 dollars.