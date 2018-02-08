'Dokora thanks God for O'level exam paper leak'

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

The outspoken Norton house of assembly member Temba Mliswa has said that the sacked Minister of Education, Sport and Culture Lazarus Dokora is thanking God for the recent Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) English Paper II leak as he would have been blamed for it."I'm sure that Dokora is thanking God that he is no longer Minister of Education as l'm sure the recent leak would've been blamed on him," he said via Twitter.However, some Twitter users believe Dokora should not be spared on the blame since the paper leaked during his tenure.Busai B Sithole said "He contributed though the current system in min of education have his input.""Still it's his fault because the paper leaked during his era," said VablacksGono Meanwhile, Mliswa said the whole ZIMSEC should be overhauled and be brought before the Parliament Committee."I woudn't want to be the Minister of Education now. When l was the Chair of the Parly Committee on Education we visited ZimSec and were assured that all the systems were in place so l am surprised to hear of the leak. ZimSec must be overhauled and brought before the Committee."According to Zimsec director Esau Nhandara English Language Paper II will be rewritten on 16 February 2018 at 10 am and ZimSec will take custody of all candidate scripts by 2:30pm on the same day.