Bulawayo stands behind Khupe

by Staff reporter
12 hrs ago | Views
Nomvula Mguni, MDC-T Provincial Secretary, has rubbished reports that the MDC-T Bulawayo province on Saturday turned its back on deputy president, Thokozani Khupe, and declared its allegiance to acting party president Nelson Chamisa as internal fighting over Morgan Tsvangirai succession escalates.

This came as Khupe and co-vice-president Elias Mudzuri recently refused to recognise Chamisa's recent appointment as acting MDC-T president.

MDC-T Bulawayo provincial spokesperson, Felix Magalela Sibanda on Saturday said the province stood solidly behind Chamisa, giving a major boost to the latter's support base as the country's second city has always been regarded as Khupe's forte.

Khupe posted a message on her Twitter handle saying, "Those are personal views inspired by $$$ "I'm the Secretary of the province &am not aware of that (endorsement of Chamisa), and what that means. It means he (Felix Sibanda) is speaking on his behalf, not on behalf of the province." - Nomvula Mguni, MDC Prov. Secretary

"I'm the Secretary of the province &am not aware of that (endorsement of Chamisa), and what that means. It means he (Felix Sibanda) is speaking on his behalf, not on behalf of the province."




Khupe's personal assistant, Witness Dube, said the circus in the party could best be solved by a return to constitutionalism.

"Khupe's views on the on-going misunderstandings in the MDC-T that are now playing out in the public are very clear and consistent; the party must return to a strict constitutional operational basis. Constitutions are made for posterity, and must not be overtaken by events or individual interests," Dube said,

The infighting over the MDC-T leadership dispute comes at a time when the party was divided over the formation of the MDC Alliance. Khupe and allies were opposed to the MDC Alliance, a grouping of seven opposition parties that was already campaigning in preparation of the general elections set for the next few months.

On Wednesday, Khupe posted a message on her Twitter handle, saying she was the rightful heir to Tsvangirai's post by virtue of her election at the party's congress in 2014. Mudzuri and Chamisa were appointed by Tsvangirai soon after the congress.

"Three consecutive MDC T congresses have elected yours truly as deputy president to president @mrtsvangirai and other officers primarily to avoid a leadership vacuum at such an eventuality and to shut out any threat that may be artificially created by those with hidden agendas," Khupe twitted.

Khupe also revealed evidence that people were bused from Harare to Masvingo.

She wrote, "Evidence is emerging that people were bused from Harare to Masvingo. The Masvingo Alliance rally was stuffed with people from Kuwadzana, Harare. Desperate times."



Source - online
More on: #MDC-T, #Khupe, #Bulawayo

