Satanism scare at Secondary School

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Maramba Secondary School in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe (UMP) has been temporarily closed following a Satanism scare at the school which has resulted in parents withdrawing their children until the issue is resolved.The problem started on 9 February after 5 female students collapsed complaining of chest and waist pains claiming they were seeing a huge snake.The School Development Committee (SDC) later held a meeting where parents were advised not to send their children to school.Those who came barred teachers from conducting lessons by barricading entrances with chairs and desks.Maramba Ward Councilor Tichafunga Marechera confirmed the incident, adding they have since contacted the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to look into the issue.No lessons were conducted today as the pupils and parents await the investigations