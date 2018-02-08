WATCH: Chivayo disowned by partners?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Wicknell Chivayo is not the owner of Intratrek Zimbabwe - a controversial company he has successfully fronted to win several multi-million dollar tenders in electricity generation projects over the past two years under murky circumstances.Chivayo is often portrayed as a savvy young businessman and owner of Intratrek, but is in reality merely the Zimbabwean face of the shady company whose owner is the equally controversial South African-based Zambian national Ibrahim Yusuf.Intratrek Zimbabwe, according to the company's website, was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South Africa.Yusuf's son Tariq is the company's executive director tasked with "implementing the group strategy of expansion through acquisitions and organic growth".Wicknell's own partners in Intratrek, represented by their lawyer, publicly disowning him before Parliament.The Intratrek lawyers say Wicknell has been saying "my" in reference to Intratrek businesses, but he has not been a shareholder since 2014. They say he has no regard for corporate governance.The Intratrek lawyers say Wicknell is no longer a shareholder, but he responds and insists he's still a 50% shareholder. MPs ask for documents to prove who owns what. Wicknell says the cession of shares the lawyers have was never registered.