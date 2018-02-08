Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Chivayo disowned by partners?

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Wicknell Chivayo is not the owner of Intratrek Zimbabwe - a controversial company he has successfully fronted to win several multi-million dollar tenders in electricity generation projects over the past two years under murky circumstances.



Chivayo is often portrayed as a savvy young businessman and owner of Intratrek, but is in reality merely the Zimbabwean face of the shady company whose owner is the equally controversial South African-based Zambian national Ibrahim Yusuf.

Intratrek Zimbabwe, according to the company's website, was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South Africa.

Yusuf's son Tariq is the company's executive director tasked with "implementing the group strategy of expansion through acquisitions and organic growth".

Wicknell's own partners in Intratrek, represented by their lawyer, publicly disowning him before Parliament.

The Intratrek lawyers say Wicknell has been saying "my" in reference to Intratrek businesses, but he has not been a shareholder since 2014. They say he has no regard for corporate governance.

The Intratrek lawyers say Wicknell is no longer a shareholder, but he responds and insists he's still a 50% shareholder. MPs ask for documents to prove who owns what. Wicknell says the cession of shares the lawyers have was never registered.








Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online

Comments

Mobile food trailer brand new

3-4 bedroom house secure

3pierce couches

Ford transit van for sale

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

It courses for cisco, comptia

Kirsty lounge suite

Sexy lingerie ,honeymoon goodies,plus size underwear, bras a-g cups


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Suspects break out of police cells while cops are busy on WhatsApp

7 hrs ago | 1690 Views

King Nyamande Lobhengula II, unveiling invite

10 hrs ago | 1650 Views

1893 MRM launches the Movement and opens its offices in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 1342 Views

MDC-T official vows to grow beard until Tsvangirai is out of hospital

10 hrs ago | 2313 Views

Succession war devouring MDC-T

11 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Police to increase patrols

11 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Satanism scare at Secondary School

11 hrs ago | 2355 Views

Bulawayo stands behind Khupe

12 hrs ago | 2428 Views

ConCourt sets date for hearing of diaspora vote challenge

12 hrs ago | 413 Views

'Dokora thanks God for O'level exam paper leak'

12 hrs ago | 3645 Views

Zanu-PF to appoint new politburo members

12 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Woman squanders own lobola

12 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Tsvangirai moved to ICU

13 hrs ago | 6368 Views

Mugabe silenced, surveillance beefed up

13 hrs ago | 9096 Views

'Zuma is like South Africa's Mugabe'

14 hrs ago | 1955 Views

'Tsvangirai's family are not the MDC-T party,' says Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 4763 Views

$2m Harare mansion up for grabs

14 hrs ago | 6321 Views

Mnangagwa to address Botswana Parliament

14 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Mnangagwa, Khama pledge to mend relations

15 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Time to end Zanu-PF election rigging, Cdes

16 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Mnangagwa welcomed by Ian Khama in Botswana

16 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Investor eyes Batoka Hydro Power project

16 hrs ago | 1305 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo appears before Parly

16 hrs ago | 5328 Views

WATCH: President Mnangagwa dances to Kutonga Kwaro

17 hrs ago | 2346 Views

2018 elections: ZBC under spotlight

17 hrs ago | 1390 Views

FUZ warns players

18 hrs ago | 575 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai's family finally speaks out, Chamisa exposed

18 hrs ago | 7948 Views

Rwanda Air granted flight rights

19 hrs ago | 1621 Views

MDC Alliance a the Hurricane Katrina - MDC-T official

19 hrs ago | 2440 Views

Junta President has tonnes of allegations against him - MLF

19 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Water, electricity problems dog LSU

19 hrs ago | 639 Views

Jostling for Zimbabwe's economic cake reaches fever heights

19 hrs ago | 2732 Views

Govt blasted over community radios

19 hrs ago | 513 Views

MDC-T succession, heads and tails?

19 hrs ago | 1054 Views

WATCH: Mudzuri confirms Chamisa barred from seeing Tsvangirai

19 hrs ago | 2820 Views

'Political polarisation fans violence,' argue ZEC chair - enforce multi-party rules to promote democracy, you stifling it

19 hrs ago | 180 Views

Land Reform And Indigenisation Blunder To Cost Mnangagwa State House

19 hrs ago | 4103 Views

Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights hails NPRC for starting consultations

19 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa's statements do not accord to Constitution

19 hrs ago | 917 Views

Chiyangwa breathes fire

19 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Chivayo to appear in Parliament today

19 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sued over Grace Mugabe

20 hrs ago | 4954 Views

Soldiers shut down police station

20 hrs ago | 5073 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao in Mnangagwa firing line

21 hrs ago | 6045 Views

Mnangagwa turning Zimbabwe into a Kenya through tribal politics

21 hrs ago | 3103 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC continues to burn

21 hrs ago | 929 Views

Mnangagwa 'freebies' spark riots

21 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Chamisa ups stakes

21 hrs ago | 2278 Views

MDC-T dumps Khupe

21 hrs ago | 4470 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days