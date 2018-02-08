Police to increase patrols

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE acting Commissioner General Godwin Matanga has challenged police officers to enhance visibility while executing their duties by increasing public patrols to court public trust and ensure people's safety.Acting Comm-Gen Matanga made the remarks addressing officers attending the belated Harare province end of year party at the ZRP Golf Club."We should gradually increase patrols as our areas become more isolated especially by night. Our officers need to patrol the streets round the clock and every day of the week."My findings were that we still have too many areas that remain without visible police patrols. We need to rid society of the fear of crime by enhancing our presence in every corner of Zimbabwe," he said.The acting boss said he desires seeing the police being brought closer to the people by providing real service to the citizens.He added: "Our efforts should therefore be directed at preventing crime with crime detection only coming in as a last resort. A society where there is crime, there is no development of whatever form, whether social or economic."People who are victims of armed robbery or rape, have to live with trauma and stigma for the rest of their lives."He revealed that police is thriving to ensure that Zimbabweans enjoy premium service in an orderly, crime free environment and crime combating strategies need to be practical."I have directed that there be established a patrol unit beginning with Harare and Chitungwiza and reports occurring during the patrol will be handed over to stations for further management."Our policing resolve in the new era is to place greater emphasis against the development and establishment of crime."The thrust should always be to fulfil the expectations of our communities within our mandate, national expectations and the demands of the rule of law."As police we should not hesitate to bring perpetrators of political violence to book, no matter one's status in society," said acting Comm-Gen Matanga.