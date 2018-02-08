MDC-T official vows to grow beard until Tsvangirai is out of hospital

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) Harare Central legislator Murisi Zwizwai has vowed to keep his beard until his ailing president Morgan Tsvangirai is discharged from hospital.Addressing thousands of MDC supporters in Masvingo who braved the rains yesterday Zwizwai showed optimism on the recovery of his president saying his beard would stay until the ailing president is out of neighbouring South African hospital."You see this beard l have it is for Tsvangirai I will only remove this when he is discharged!" bellowed Zwizwai.He also took the opportunity to show his support for their acting president Nelson Chamisa who was the guest speaker before denouncing the other two vice presidents Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudziri who are alleged to have attended a meeting in Cape Town with G40 cabal."People must not take advance of president Tsvangirai's illness and join hands with G40 in Cape Town, we support Morgan Tsvangirai, viva Nelson Chamisa, viva Alliance, Cape Town mudenga irovere pasi," he said.Meanwhile, rifts in MDC T are escalating with Mudzuri claiming he is still the acting president though he did attend the Masvingo rally he was not given a chance to address the gathering.Khupe is reportedly insisting that she was the bonafide party leader in the absence of Tsvangirai by virtue of her election at the party congress in 2014