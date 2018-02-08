Suspects break out of police cells while cops are busy on WhatsApp

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Four suspects allegedly broke out of Mvurwi police cells and vanished in the dark hours of Sunday leaving police officers chasing shadows Bulawayo24.com has learnt.Sources familiar with the incident allege the suspects took advantage of the fact that officers were occupied with WhatsApp and fled from custody before handover from the night shift."Four suspects vanished in the dark while police officers were busy chatting on WhatsApp, two of the suspects are ex convicts of unlawful entry while the other two are new partners in crime," revealed the source.More to follow...