'Mnangagwa epitome of Zimbabwe's aspirations'

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa is the ideal person to lead Zimbabwe as he has the right vision to transform the country's economic fortunes, Botswana's President Seretse Khama Ian Khama has said. Addressing a luncheon he hosted for President Mnangagwa who is on his official State visit here, the Botswana leader showered praises on his counterpart, describing him as the representation of the wishes of the Zimbabwean people."You are indeed a representation of the hopes and aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe. This renewed sense of hope was clearly articulated in your message of reconciliation and nation building that you shared with your fellow Zimbabweans during your inauguration and since then," he said.President Khama said he had confidence that President Mnangagwa will transform the lives of the Zimbabwean people for the better and unlock the massive potential that the country possesses."We remain confident that you will provide effective and visionary leadership to effect the much needed socio-economic transformation that will advance your country's development trajectory. It is our desire to see Zimbabwe prosper in peace and unity, and we will do all we can to cooperate with you to achieve that."Zimbabwe is a country of immense opportunities, and I have no doubt in my mind that with your policy prescriptions and the economic recovery agenda that you set forth, they will yield the intended results."President Khama said he had invited President Mnangagwa for State visit to Botswana to show his personal desire for his country to work with Zimbabwe."Mr President, Botswana remains ready to work with you and the people of Zimbabwe, as you embark on this development journey. My participation at your inauguration ceremony was essentially an expression of my personal desire and that of my Government to work closely with you to deepen our bonds of friendship."Equally, my invitation to you to visit Botswana, which you have graciously honoured, was aimed at providing the necessary platform for us to explore further avenues for strengthening our mutually beneficial relations."Earlier during bilateral talks between the two Heads of State, President Mnangagwa said he had phoned former President Robert Mugabe to brief him about his visit to Gaborone, to which the past Head of State responded positively.