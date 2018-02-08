Latest News Editor's Choice


'Bring back sanity to Zanu-PF'

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago
Zanu-PF national secretary for War Veterans, War Collaborators, ex-Detainees and Restrictees Victor Matemadanda has urged former freedom fighters to work tirelessly in bringing back sanity to the revolutionary party.

Matemadanda's call follows his recent directive to war veterans to stop jostling for party positions, but to focus instead on securing a landslide victory for President Mnangagwa and the ruling party.

"There are rumours that some are already saying they would be readmitted into the party structures. May you tell those people that such kind of excitement is intolerable.

"We want to bring back sanity into the party.

"We once advised the former President Robert Mugabe that if you see one cadre diverting route among 1 000 cadres, obviously the former has lost his way, not the other way round," said Matemadanda.

"Some people who are now at the forefront of supporting President Mnangagwa were also at the fore of bussing people to interface rallies where he was being humiliated.

"Ask yourself why you are always on the losing side, be an upright person," he said.

Matemadanda also defended the inclusion of some military personnel into Government, saying they are also entitled to serve their country.

"Some are saying the Government has been militarised by Generals; when they went to training, what were you doing?

"Who do you want to continuously suffer? At whose expense?"

The war veterans leader also took a swipe at unrepentant cadres, who are still working hand-in-glove with some members of the expelled G40.

He also said the party was embracing all freedom fighters regardless of which faction they had been aligned to before the new dispensation.

