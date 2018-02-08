5 perish in accidents

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five people, including a three-year-old girl, died on the spot in two separate road accidents in Masvingo over the weekend, police have said. Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula said the two accidents occurred on Saturday and Sunday around 2pm and 4am, respectively.The accidents took place at 50km peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road and at the 145km peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.Inspector Mazula identified the deceased as Clever Gomba (43), Spencer Gomba (28) and Farai Chimbvere (21) of Chimbvere Village under Chief Madamombe in Chivi, Jimu Undapeyi (24) and Abigail Mabika (3) of Masendu Village under Chief Gumira in Chipinge.Bodies of the deceased were taken to Neshuro District Hospital mortuary in Mwenezi and Masvingo General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.The injured were rushed to the same hospitals where one of the victims' condition was said to be critical. The rest were said to be stable.In the first accident, Gomba was driving a Toyota Wish towards Masvingo with five passengers on board.Inspector Mazula said at the 50km peg, Gomba lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road to the right.He managed to pull the vehicle back into his lane, but it overturned once and landed on its wheels on the left side of the road, killing him and three passengers on the spot. The other two passengers were injured.In the second accident, a Ford Ranger double cab that was being driven by Mabika and traveling from Masvingo towards Beitbridge encroached into the lane of a Harare-bound bus belonging to Jarax Transport.The vehicle rammed into the bus' trailer killing two passengers, including a three-year-old girl, on the spot. The bus driver sustained injuries after the bus with 29 passengers on board swerved to the left side of the road and stopped.None of 29 passengers of the bus was injured.