Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets compiles list of members dispossessed of farms

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
THE  Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) is compiling a list of war veterans who were dispossessed of farms by members by the G40 cabal during the reign of former President Robert Mugabe.

ZNLWVA spokesperson Douglas Mahiya yesterday said some war veterans around the country lost their farms after the then Minister of Lands and Rural Resettlement Douglas Mombeshora, who was part of the G40 cabal, issued offer letter to other people to occupy their farms.

In an interview yesterday, Mahiya said they wanted order to be restored so that farmers could have their pieces of land returned. He said provincial leaders will compile the lists of the affected war veterans and engage the Government to address the issue.

"The G40 cabal was against war veterans due to selfish reasons. Our members were subjected to abuse and unfair treatment.

"A substantial number of war veterans lost their farms in 2015 because the then Lands Minister Douglas Mombeshora was issuing offer letters to people to come and occupy pieces of land that we got during the land reform programme in 2000.

"I am one of the war veterans who were affected after people came to my farm in Mashonaland East with an offer letter from Mombeshora. I refused to vacate the farm and occupied a small portion. Those people are still at my farm and I have no power to evict them," said Mahiya.

He said it was important for the Government to address the issue because war veterans deserved to be treated with respect.

"Farms have become bankable assets, but some of us will die poor because of selfish individuals who were using their political muscle to oppress us. When we went to war, the main purpose was to fight for land, but it's unfortunate that the G40 people viewed us as useless people, yet we're an important group of people in society.

"We want to do away with the dependency syndrome. It's therefore important for us to fully own our farms and work for our families and the nation," said Mahiya.

Last month, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Operation Restore Legacy, which ushered in a new political dispensation, was in line with the constitutional mandate of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF).

He said the political developments that saw him coming to power following the resignation of the former President came after the G40 cabal had created a constitutional crisis in the country, taking advantage of their proximity to the then First Family via the former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

He said the situation had deteriorated to the extent that the G40 cabal, fronted mainly by former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, Professor Jonathan Moyo, Mrs Mugabe, Saviour Kasukuwere, Ignatius Chombo, Kudzanai Chipanga and Patrick Zhuwao, was usurping constitutionally guarded Executive, Legislative and Judicial roles.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #Mahiya, #War_vets, #Farms

Comments

Kirsty lounge suite

Town flat to share

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

Valentine handbags on sale

Oon sale are timberland shoes

Property for sale

Holiday accommodation available

Sexy lingerie ,honeymoon goodies,plus size underwear, bras a-g cups


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LISTEN: Tsvangirai relatives refuse with his passport in hospital meeting

3 mins ago | 8 Views

Tsvangirai deserves better

13 mins ago | 54 Views

Woman uses fake certificate for 11 years

14 mins ago | 90 Views

Aspiring MDC MP up for murder

14 mins ago | 45 Views

'MDC' prefix dropped from 'MDC Alliance'

15 mins ago | 122 Views

Chivayo spills the beans on deals

17 mins ago | 135 Views

Police refuse to open genocide docket against Robert Mugabe

22 mins ago | 112 Views

MDC-T leadership must come out clear on leadership

23 mins ago | 59 Views

ANC recalls Jacob Zuma

1 hr ago | 1634 Views

MDC-T to hold Extraordinary National Executive and Council meetings this Thursday

2 hrs ago | 1115 Views

More changes in Zimbabwe police force

2 hrs ago | 2637 Views

Mnangagwa returns home

3 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Mnangagwa: How to kill a peace commission at birth

4 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission's credibility questioned

4 hrs ago | 819 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission release consultation dates

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

4 killed as house collapses

4 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Zimbabwe to cut, polish diamonds in Botswana

4 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Picture Of The Day: Chinotimba chats with Grace Machel

4 hrs ago | 2943 Views

'Jesus' arrested after robbery in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 2638 Views

The election cannot be free and fair

6 hrs ago | 955 Views

Chamisa over rated - aspiring MP

6 hrs ago | 2548 Views

MRP rally in Bubi Community successful

6 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zuma says he will respond‚ not resign

6 hrs ago | 2407 Views

He milks snake venom to save lives

6 hrs ago | 2478 Views

Zimbabwe human rights record under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 415 Views

'Brace for more rains'

6 hrs ago | 2338 Views

ZLHR challenge re-writing of O'level English exams

7 hrs ago | 1267 Views

ZCP a remedy to Zanu PF hegemony

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

United States works with 350,000 Zimbabwean farmers to tackle dangerous pest targeting maize crop

7 hrs ago | 459 Views

The man who filmed 'The Angel' at T.B. Joshua's church speaks out!

8 hrs ago | 4589 Views

Mnangagwa: The General's Frontman

8 hrs ago | 3801 Views

In politics read the game & dynamics - A Big Monday With Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo

8 hrs ago | 510 Views

Mnangagwa very concerned about Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao

9 hrs ago | 7224 Views

Mujuru pushes for new coalition

9 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Zimsec saga: Teachers threaten demonstration

9 hrs ago | 2584 Views

Chivayo denies Grace Mugabe ties

9 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Chamisa aligned youths prepared to unleash violence on Mudzuri

9 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Mugabe implicated in Chivayo shady deals

9 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Chiwenga gets tough on aspiring MPs, elections

9 hrs ago | 2148 Views

Mnangagwa placed under US sanctions

9 hrs ago | 6807 Views

Push for Mugabe's arrest over Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Mudzuri barred from Harvest House

9 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Econet speaks on network disruption

9 hrs ago | 942 Views

Form 4 bullies beat up juniors, suspended

9 hrs ago | 984 Views

'Cop shot soldier for obstructing him from arresting suspect'

9 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Pokello, Elikem part ways

9 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Mnangagwa shuffles 16 top cops

9 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Bata calls on RBZ to hike incentive

9 hrs ago | 224 Views

Bulawayo cuts bills by 50%

9 hrs ago | 935 Views

Minister defends youths focus bank establishment

9 hrs ago | 117 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days