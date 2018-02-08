Matanga replaces Chihuri

News / National

President Mnangagwa has, with immediate effect, appointed Deputy Commissioner-General Tandabantu Godwin Matanga as substantive Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).The announcement was made by Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwah in a statement yesterday.Dr Nzuwah said President Mnangagwa made the appointment "in terms of the Section 221 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment No. 20 as read with Section 340 (1) (e and f) to appoint Tandabantu Godwin Matanga as the substantive Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police with immediate effect".Matanga was born on February 5, 1962 in Chipinge.In 1978, a 16-year-old Matanga crossed the border into Mozambique where he joined the liberation struggle.He was deployed for training in Romania and Egypt in 1979."Following his return from Mozambique, Comm-Gen Matanga was attested into the Zimbabwe Republic Police as a patrol officer in October 1982. Through hard work and innovation, Matanga acquired vast experience in the Zimbabwe Republic Police, rising through the ranks to Deputy Commissioner-General in 1992, a rank that he held until his recent elevation to Commissioner of Police," said Dr Nzuwah.Comm Gen Matanga holds several professional qualifications in Active Field Artillery, Management and Financial Management."The Chairman, Police Service Commissioners and the Secretary to the Police Service Commission wish Matanga success in leading the Zimbabwe Republic Police for peace and security of our nation," he said.Commissioner-General Matanga was appointed Acting Comm Gen on December 19, last year following the retirement of the then Commissioner General, Dr Augustine Chihuri.Rtd Comm Gen Chihuri had served as Comm Gen since 2008.His retirement came soon after the Zimbabwe Defence Forces launched Operation Restore Legacy that saw then President Mugabe resigning.President Mnangagwa took over as President.The new administration under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa has declared war on corruption in all sectors of the economy.Meanwhile, ZRP, yesterday reshuffled 16 senior officers in the rank of chief superintendent and senior assistant commissioner as Government efforts at transforming the force gather momentum.Some of the senior officers replaced those recently retired from ZRP.The Herald is in possession of communication from the Police General Headquarters human resources department dated February 9 directed to all stations.The transfers and suspensions are with immediate effect.The ZRP is on record saying there was nothing sinister about the transfers.The officer commanding Support Unit Senior Assistant Commissioner Angeline Guvamombe has been transferred to the Police General Headquarters as the chief staff officer human resources.She replaced Snr Asst Comm Justice Chengeta who was among senior officers recently retired.Snr Asst Comm Guvamombe was replaced by Snr Asst Comm Isaac Tayengwa, who was heading the National Traffic Section.According to the communication Snr Asst Comm Erasmus Makodza will remain the Anti-Stock Theft National Coordinator while the officer commanding Masvingo Province Snr Asst Comm Martha Mofolo has been transferred to Morris Depot as Commandant.She was replaced by Asst Comm C. Dube in an acting capacity.Assistant Commissioner Khumbulani Ndebele will remain as Assistant Commissioner responsible for Harare South district while Asst Comm Mguquka was transferred from PGHQ projects to Matabeleland South as Assistant Commissioner Administration.The Herald understands that Asst Comm David Mahoya is now responsible for operations at Support Unit from Matabeleland North province.Asst Comm N Chivhayo was transferred to PGHQ as senior staff officer legal from the Southern Region where he was also responsible for legal services while Asst Comm Simon Mwatsikesimbe was transferred to Harare Province (operations) from Mashonaland East Province.Asst Comm Happymore Sigauke will be responsible for Chitungwiza District at Harare Province from Matabeleland South while Asst Comm L Chinhengo is the acting Criminal Investigations Director.Asst Comm Chinhengo replaced Snr Asst Comm Godfrey Munyonga who was recently retired.Asst Comm N. Moyo and Asst Comm G Hlabiso will remain as PGHQ quartermaster and acting chief staff officer transport and logistics, respectively.Chief Superintendent C. Chingosho will remain the acting chief staff officer PGHQ printers.Last week, over 400 Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers from the rank of assistant inspector and below were transferred, while others were suspended.Most of the police officers were transferred from Morris Depot in Harare to provinces such as Harare, Bulawayo, Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Manicaland, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East.Of the 400, 19 constables were transferred to Support Unit on suspension.Last month, Government retired nine senior police officers from the rank of senior assistant commissioner and above.The retired officers were Commissioners Grace Ndebele and Mekia Tanyanyiwa while the Senior Assistant Commissioners were Godfrey Munyonga, Justice Chifunye Chengeta, Robert Tendero Masukusa, Prudence Chakanyuka, Eve Mlilo, Grace Maenzanise and Munyori Taedzerwa.