Ex-UZ student leader in dock over wife murder

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
FORMER University of Zimbabwe (UZ) student leader Zivai Mhetu appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court yesterday on allegations of fatally assaulting his wife.

Mhetu was not asked to plead to the murder charge and was remanded to February 23 on $200 bail pending finalisation of investigations into the matter.

The former UZ leader, who is represented by Ashley Mugiya, was arrested on Friday and briefly appeared in court on Saturday.

It is the State's case that on February 7 this year, at House Number 3587 Tynwald North, Harare, Mhetu allegedly assaulted his wife and later strangled her, although a post-mortem report to confirm cause of death had not yet been submitted to court.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

Source - newsday
