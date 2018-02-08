Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man in court for assaulting father's mistress

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
A 45-YEAR-OLD teacher at Nyongolo Primary in Lubangwe, Hwange district was severely assaulted by her married boyfriend's son who accused her of having an illicit affair with his father.

Ms Bopilo Dube sustained injuries all over the body and a cut on a finger after allegedly being beaten up by Marshal Chitere (24).

Chitere of Farm 55 Lubangwe pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Mrs Portia Mhlanga-Moyo on Friday.

He told the court that he acted out of anger after seeing his father, name not given, with the woman.

"I saw her walking with my father and when I got home I was shocked when my father beat me up. I think he thought I had told my mother and I was angered that's why I went to the complainant's place to assault her," said Chitere.

He was warned and discharged after Ms Dube filed an affidavit to withdraw the charges after plea.

Prosecuting, Mr Onias Nyathi said the assault took place on Wednesday last week at the school.

"The accused went to the complainant's cottage at the school on 7 February at 7AM. Upon arrival he called her outside saying her car had a flat tyre. The complainant came out of the house intending to check on her car and that's when the accused took a stick and started assaulting her all over the body," said Mr Nyathi.

The court was told that Ms Dube tried to flee but was overpowered by Chitere who continued assaulting her.

The teacher sustained injuries on her body as well as a cut on one of her fingers.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Kirsty lounge suite

Town flat to share

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

Valentine handbags on sale

Oon sale are timberland shoes

Property for sale

Holiday accommodation available

Sexy lingerie ,honeymoon goodies,plus size underwear, bras a-g cups


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LISTEN: Tsvangirai relatives refuse with his passport in hospital meeting

3 mins ago | 7 Views

Tsvangirai deserves better

13 mins ago | 50 Views

Woman uses fake certificate for 11 years

14 mins ago | 89 Views

Aspiring MDC MP up for murder

14 mins ago | 45 Views

'MDC' prefix dropped from 'MDC Alliance'

15 mins ago | 121 Views

Chivayo spills the beans on deals

17 mins ago | 134 Views

Police refuse to open genocide docket against Robert Mugabe

22 mins ago | 110 Views

MDC-T leadership must come out clear on leadership

22 mins ago | 59 Views

ANC recalls Jacob Zuma

1 hr ago | 1633 Views

MDC-T to hold Extraordinary National Executive and Council meetings this Thursday

2 hrs ago | 1114 Views

More changes in Zimbabwe police force

2 hrs ago | 2633 Views

Mnangagwa returns home

3 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Mnangagwa: How to kill a peace commission at birth

4 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission's credibility questioned

4 hrs ago | 818 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission release consultation dates

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

4 killed as house collapses

4 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Zimbabwe to cut, polish diamonds in Botswana

4 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Picture Of The Day: Chinotimba chats with Grace Machel

4 hrs ago | 2941 Views

'Jesus' arrested after robbery in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 2638 Views

The election cannot be free and fair

6 hrs ago | 955 Views

Chamisa over rated - aspiring MP

6 hrs ago | 2548 Views

MRP rally in Bubi Community successful

6 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zuma says he will respond‚ not resign

6 hrs ago | 2407 Views

He milks snake venom to save lives

6 hrs ago | 2476 Views

Zimbabwe human rights record under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 415 Views

'Brace for more rains'

6 hrs ago | 2338 Views

ZLHR challenge re-writing of O'level English exams

7 hrs ago | 1267 Views

ZCP a remedy to Zanu PF hegemony

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

United States works with 350,000 Zimbabwean farmers to tackle dangerous pest targeting maize crop

7 hrs ago | 459 Views

The man who filmed 'The Angel' at T.B. Joshua's church speaks out!

8 hrs ago | 4588 Views

Mnangagwa: The General's Frontman

8 hrs ago | 3798 Views

In politics read the game & dynamics - A Big Monday With Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo

8 hrs ago | 510 Views

Mnangagwa very concerned about Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao

9 hrs ago | 7224 Views

Mujuru pushes for new coalition

9 hrs ago | 2573 Views

Zimsec saga: Teachers threaten demonstration

9 hrs ago | 2583 Views

Chivayo denies Grace Mugabe ties

9 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Chamisa aligned youths prepared to unleash violence on Mudzuri

9 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Mugabe implicated in Chivayo shady deals

9 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Chiwenga gets tough on aspiring MPs, elections

9 hrs ago | 2147 Views

Mnangagwa placed under US sanctions

9 hrs ago | 6804 Views

Push for Mugabe's arrest over Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Mudzuri barred from Harvest House

9 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Econet speaks on network disruption

9 hrs ago | 942 Views

Form 4 bullies beat up juniors, suspended

9 hrs ago | 982 Views

'Cop shot soldier for obstructing him from arresting suspect'

9 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Pokello, Elikem part ways

9 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Mnangagwa shuffles 16 top cops

9 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Bata calls on RBZ to hike incentive

9 hrs ago | 224 Views

Bulawayo cuts bills by 50%

9 hrs ago | 934 Views

Minister defends youths focus bank establishment

9 hrs ago | 117 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days