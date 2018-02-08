Man in court for assaulting father's mistress

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 45-YEAR-OLD teacher at Nyongolo Primary in Lubangwe, Hwange district was severely assaulted by her married boyfriend's son who accused her of having an illicit affair with his father.Ms Bopilo Dube sustained injuries all over the body and a cut on a finger after allegedly being beaten up by Marshal Chitere (24).Chitere of Farm 55 Lubangwe pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Mrs Portia Mhlanga-Moyo on Friday.He told the court that he acted out of anger after seeing his father, name not given, with the woman."I saw her walking with my father and when I got home I was shocked when my father beat me up. I think he thought I had told my mother and I was angered that's why I went to the complainant's place to assault her," said Chitere.He was warned and discharged after Ms Dube filed an affidavit to withdraw the charges after plea.Prosecuting, Mr Onias Nyathi said the assault took place on Wednesday last week at the school."The accused went to the complainant's cottage at the school on 7 February at 7AM. Upon arrival he called her outside saying her car had a flat tyre. The complainant came out of the house intending to check on her car and that's when the accused took a stick and started assaulting her all over the body," said Mr Nyathi.The court was told that Ms Dube tried to flee but was overpowered by Chitere who continued assaulting her.The teacher sustained injuries on her body as well as a cut on one of her fingers.