Mudzuri cuts lone figure at MDC Alliance rally

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago
The battle for supremacy between MDC-T's vice presidents Advocate Nelson Chamisa and Engineer Elias Mudzuri appears to be far from over after the later cut a forlorn figure during a poorly-attended and rain-soaked MDC Alliance rally at Mamutse Stadium here on Sunday.

The two MDC-T vice presidents have been embroiled in a fierce battle for control of the party over the past few weeks in the absence of party leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, who is hospitalised in South Africa.

Adv Chamisa claims to be the bona fide acting leader of the party with the blessings of Mr Tsvangirai, while Eng Mudzuri maintained the same as the beleaguered opposition party heads for an implosion ahead of elections this year.

At the rally at Mamutse Stadium, Eng Mudzuri looked dejected and totally lost and was not given a platform to address the crowd.

Adv Chamisa, together with the other alliance principals, among them the PDP's Mr Tendai Biti, ZimPF Mr Aggripa Mutambara, MDC's Professor Welshman Ncube and Transform Zimbabwe leader Mr Jacob Ngarivhume, all addressed the crowd except for Eng Mudzuri, who remained stuck in his seat at the high table.

Eng Mudzuri looked disconsolate during the entire rally where he was not even recognised, even in his capacity as one of the two official MDC-T vice presidents together with Mr Chamisa and Mrs Thokozani Khupe.

In his address Adv Chamisa, who was the last to speak, conceded that his party was ridden with problems and assured restive supporters that the raging leadership wars will be attended to.

"We know you have heard about problems that have been taking place in the party of late, I want to assure you that this coming week (this week) these problems will be solved once and for all,'' he said.

The MDC-T vice president seemed to take a dig at Mr Mudzuri after saying that whenever there are two competing forces, one will be representing darkness with the other representing light.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days