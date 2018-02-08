Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo cuts bills by 50%

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council has given the city's businesses a lifeline by slashing bills by 50 percent in a move aimed at stemming company closures.

Most businesses have been struggling to pay bills due to cash flow problems threatening their viability.

According to the latest council minutes, so far four Bulawayo companies have benefited from the exercise after engaging council. Another one, TV Sales and Home Warehousing also approached council, but it was not immediately clear if BCC had slashed its bill.

The city's financial services director Mr Kimpton Ndimande reported that the slashing of the bills is in line with resolutions made at a special meeting held on November 23 last year.

"The resolution, particularly resolution 5, mentioned that organisations, companies and individuals be permitted to submit their applications for the 50 percent discount incentives and turnaround strategies for consideration by council.

"The consideration is based on terms of criteria discussed in the report. So far, four businesses submitted their applications and council approved them," read the council minutes.

Alliance Media, Owen Fromburg (Pvt) Ltd, Toolmaking and Engineering as well as Supreme Meat Market are the businesses that have benefited from the scheme.

"Alliance Media will now pay $93 885 after their bill was slashed from $187 770.33. The company applied for a 50 percent discount on payment of $93 885. It proposes to pay rentals in advance for two years to end of December 2019.

"Owen Fromburg (Pvt) Ltd also applied for a 50 percent discount and the company's bill was slashed from $45 702 to $22 851. The company promised to religiously pay all monthly accruals as they become due," read the council minutes.

The minutes also indicate that the bill for Toolmaking and Engineering was slashed from $45 604 to $22 502 after the company applied for a discount.

"In its turnaround strategy, Toolmaking and Engineering indicated that they have sourced funding to make their building attractive, found tenants to lease premises. TV Sales and Home Warehousing is among them. The company has promised to pay its monthly dues," read the council minutes.

The chairperson of the council's finance committee Councillor Nephat Sibanda yesterday said there was no specific criteria used to slash the bills.

He said the committee considered reasons of non-payment by the businesses.

"Companies are required to bring their applications and explain why they're failing to pay their bills.

"As council we look at the merits of the case and if we're satisfied with the response we slash the bill as requested.

"This policy was introduced in 2014 and we had an overwhelming response.

"What we're doing now is simply renewing the policy and reminding our ratepayers to come forward and present their challenges so that we help each other," said Clr Sibanda.

He said for domestic bills there's a provision to make payment arrangements with the council and ratepayers are encouraged to approach the city council.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #BCC, #Bulawayo, #Bills

Comments

Available is a room to rent

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

Mobile food trailer brand new

Town flat to share

Holiday accommodation available

Property for sale

It courses for cisco, comptia

Kirsty lounge suite


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai deserves better

9 mins ago | 29 Views

Woman uses fake certificate for 11 years

10 mins ago | 55 Views

Aspiring MDC MP up for murder

10 mins ago | 30 Views

'MDC' prefix dropped from 'MDC Alliance'

11 mins ago | 72 Views

Chivayo spills the beans on deals

13 mins ago | 88 Views

Police refuse to open genocide docket against Robert Mugabe

18 mins ago | 82 Views

MDC-T leadership must come out clear on leadership

19 mins ago | 51 Views

ANC recalls Jacob Zuma

1 hr ago | 1578 Views

MDC-T to hold Extraordinary National Executive and Council meetings this Thursday

2 hrs ago | 1095 Views

More changes in Zimbabwe police force

2 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Mnangagwa returns home

3 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Mnangagwa: How to kill a peace commission at birth

4 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission's credibility questioned

4 hrs ago | 813 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission release consultation dates

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

4 killed as house collapses

4 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Zimbabwe to cut, polish diamonds in Botswana

4 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Picture Of The Day: Chinotimba chats with Grace Machel

4 hrs ago | 2919 Views

'Jesus' arrested after robbery in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 2635 Views

The election cannot be free and fair

6 hrs ago | 952 Views

Chamisa over rated - aspiring MP

6 hrs ago | 2542 Views

MRP rally in Bubi Community successful

6 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zuma says he will respond‚ not resign

6 hrs ago | 2401 Views

He milks snake venom to save lives

6 hrs ago | 2470 Views

Zimbabwe human rights record under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

'Brace for more rains'

6 hrs ago | 2330 Views

ZLHR challenge re-writing of O'level English exams

7 hrs ago | 1264 Views

ZCP a remedy to Zanu PF hegemony

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

United States works with 350,000 Zimbabwean farmers to tackle dangerous pest targeting maize crop

7 hrs ago | 457 Views

The man who filmed 'The Angel' at T.B. Joshua's church speaks out!

8 hrs ago | 4568 Views

Mnangagwa: The General's Frontman

8 hrs ago | 3783 Views

In politics read the game & dynamics - A Big Monday With Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo

8 hrs ago | 510 Views

Mnangagwa very concerned about Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao

8 hrs ago | 7192 Views

Mujuru pushes for new coalition

8 hrs ago | 2565 Views

Zimsec saga: Teachers threaten demonstration

9 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Chivayo denies Grace Mugabe ties

9 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Chamisa aligned youths prepared to unleash violence on Mudzuri

9 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Mugabe implicated in Chivayo shady deals

9 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Chiwenga gets tough on aspiring MPs, elections

9 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Mnangagwa placed under US sanctions

9 hrs ago | 6777 Views

Push for Mugabe's arrest over Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Mudzuri barred from Harvest House

9 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Econet speaks on network disruption

9 hrs ago | 939 Views

Form 4 bullies beat up juniors, suspended

9 hrs ago | 980 Views

'Cop shot soldier for obstructing him from arresting suspect'

9 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Pokello, Elikem part ways

9 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Mnangagwa shuffles 16 top cops

9 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Bata calls on RBZ to hike incentive

9 hrs ago | 224 Views

Minister defends youths focus bank establishment

9 hrs ago | 117 Views

BCC collects over $7m from building plans

9 hrs ago | 234 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days