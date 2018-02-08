Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Form 4 bullies beat up juniors, suspended

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
SIXTEEN Form Four pupils at Marist Brothers Secondary in Dete, Hwange District have been suspended after they allegedly ganged up to beat some Form Two boys, injuring three.

The beatings occurred at night last Friday and the alleged bullies were suspended pending disciplinary hearings to be held on Thursday in the presence of their parents.

The victims were accused by their seniors of stealing foodstuffs belonging to the Form Fours.

All the 16, nine of whom are from Hwange and seven from Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, were suspended by the Catholic-run school the following morning.

The Chronicle was told that the 16 boys allegedly pounced on some Form Two boys in their hostel at night.

They allegedly dragged them to their own dormitory where the assault took place.

The Form two boys were interrogated, beaten and made to wash some Form Four boys' clothes as punishment for allegedly stealing some food.

Hwange District Schools Inspector Mr Germination Moyo confirmed the incident.  He said he was yet to get full details as the school had not submitted a report.

"So far I am not privy to the details but the head phoned yesterday (Sunday) to tell me about an incident that happened at the school. I told him to write a report which I am sure he is in the process of preparing. I am not sure about the suspensions but I am still going to get a report from the school," said Mr Moyo.

He said he was hopeful the school will carry out investigations and engage the pupils' parents.

If necessary, the school can take disciplinary action.

Parents who attended a meeting at the school on Saturday were told about the suspensions by the school authorities.

The Chronicle is in possession of minutes of the meeting. The alleged bullies were ordered to bring their parents or guardians to school on Thursday for disciplinary hearings.

According to the minutes, problems started when one Form Four boy accused a Form Two pupil of stealing his food.

It is alleged that on Friday at 10PM some Form Four boys went to the Form Two hostel where they manhandled and dragged their juniors to their hostel.

While in the Form Four hostel, they allegedly interrogated, beat up and forced the victims to wash some clothes as punishment.

The Form Two victims reported the matter to the headmaster on Saturday morning.

Three boys were treated and discharged at the school's clinic.

Efforts to get a comment from the school authorities were fruitless as the headmaster identified as Brother Jacob was said to be out of office yesterday.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

It courses for cisco, comptia

Holiday accommodation available

Mobile food trailer brand new

Property for sale

Available is a room to rent

Sexy lingerie ,honeymoon goodies,plus size underwear, bras a-g cups

Town flat to share

Ford transit van for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LISTEN: Tsvangirai relatives refuse with his passport in hospital meeting

1 min ago | 1 Views

Tsvangirai deserves better

11 mins ago | 35 Views

Woman uses fake certificate for 11 years

12 mins ago | 72 Views

Aspiring MDC MP up for murder

12 mins ago | 34 Views

'MDC' prefix dropped from 'MDC Alliance'

13 mins ago | 93 Views

Chivayo spills the beans on deals

15 mins ago | 107 Views

Police refuse to open genocide docket against Robert Mugabe

20 mins ago | 95 Views

MDC-T leadership must come out clear on leadership

20 mins ago | 56 Views

ANC recalls Jacob Zuma

1 hr ago | 1599 Views

MDC-T to hold Extraordinary National Executive and Council meetings this Thursday

2 hrs ago | 1107 Views

More changes in Zimbabwe police force

2 hrs ago | 2622 Views

Mnangagwa returns home

3 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Mnangagwa: How to kill a peace commission at birth

4 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission's credibility questioned

4 hrs ago | 817 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission release consultation dates

4 hrs ago | 467 Views

4 killed as house collapses

4 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Zimbabwe to cut, polish diamonds in Botswana

4 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Picture Of The Day: Chinotimba chats with Grace Machel

4 hrs ago | 2932 Views

'Jesus' arrested after robbery in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 2637 Views

The election cannot be free and fair

6 hrs ago | 954 Views

Chamisa over rated - aspiring MP

6 hrs ago | 2543 Views

MRP rally in Bubi Community successful

6 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zuma says he will respond‚ not resign

6 hrs ago | 2405 Views

He milks snake venom to save lives

6 hrs ago | 2472 Views

Zimbabwe human rights record under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

'Brace for more rains'

6 hrs ago | 2333 Views

ZLHR challenge re-writing of O'level English exams

7 hrs ago | 1266 Views

ZCP a remedy to Zanu PF hegemony

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

United States works with 350,000 Zimbabwean farmers to tackle dangerous pest targeting maize crop

7 hrs ago | 457 Views

The man who filmed 'The Angel' at T.B. Joshua's church speaks out!

8 hrs ago | 4579 Views

Mnangagwa: The General's Frontman

8 hrs ago | 3787 Views

In politics read the game & dynamics - A Big Monday With Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo

8 hrs ago | 510 Views

Mnangagwa very concerned about Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao

8 hrs ago | 7211 Views

Mujuru pushes for new coalition

9 hrs ago | 2567 Views

Zimsec saga: Teachers threaten demonstration

9 hrs ago | 2576 Views

Chivayo denies Grace Mugabe ties

9 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Chamisa aligned youths prepared to unleash violence on Mudzuri

9 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Mugabe implicated in Chivayo shady deals

9 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Chiwenga gets tough on aspiring MPs, elections

9 hrs ago | 2133 Views

Mnangagwa placed under US sanctions

9 hrs ago | 6789 Views

Push for Mugabe's arrest over Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Mudzuri barred from Harvest House

9 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Econet speaks on network disruption

9 hrs ago | 940 Views

'Cop shot soldier for obstructing him from arresting suspect'

9 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Pokello, Elikem part ways

9 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Mnangagwa shuffles 16 top cops

9 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Bata calls on RBZ to hike incentive

9 hrs ago | 224 Views

Bulawayo cuts bills by 50%

9 hrs ago | 932 Views

Minister defends youths focus bank establishment

9 hrs ago | 117 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days