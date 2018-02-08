Latest News Editor's Choice


Econet speaks on network disruption

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago
ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe, the country's largest telecom operator, has said the disruption of service it experienced Monday morning was due to issues arising from some of its billing nodes.

A company spokesman acknowledged the network had experienced some challenges on Monday morning, which was resolved before midday.

"Yes, we experienced intermittent challenges on our network yesterday morning, due to issues arising from some of our billing nodes. I am happy to say though that all the issues were resolved by mid-morning, with normal service resuming then," the spokesman said.

The company had posted notices on its social media platforms and via SMS, apologising for service disruption experienced during the morning.

The message read: "Dear valued Customers. We apologise for the disruption in service experienced this morning. Normal service has since been restored. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted."

Econet has over 10 million connected customers and enjoys over half of the market share.


Source - newsday

