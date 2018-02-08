Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa aligned youths prepared to unleash violence on Mudzuri

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
ACTING MDC-T president, Elias Mudzuri, was Monday forced to abort a press briefing after it emerged youths aligned to his rival Nelson Chamisa had prepared to unleash violence at the party Harvest House headquarters in Harare.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, Mudzuri and Chamisa are involved in a brutal power scrap as party leader Morgan Tsvangirai battles colon cancer in South Africa.

In the statement he issued after the stillborn bid to hold a press conference, Mudzuri said Tsvangirai had appointed him to act as party leader according to the party's constitution and in public view.

"Now fast track to the so-called current impasse and you will realise how glaringly unusual one can claim the same position via a dubious tweeter announcement.

"Those are unofficial channels of communication which we have since confirmed to be fraudulent and patently unknown to MDC-T channels of communication," Mudzuri who claims to have met Tsvangirai a few days ago said.

"It's a stinking conspiracy! Such behaviour constitutes a serious offence and an intolerable breach of trust in terms of our party constitution. It's criminal to impersonate and mock our President given the situation he is dealing with. That must stop immediately."

Tsvangirai e spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka last week announced the MDC-T leader had made changes to the leadership picking Chamisa to take charge of the party after Mudzuri left for a political parties' workshop in Cape Town.

Twitter row

The MDC-T leader's social media accounts have remained active despite reports his health had deteriorated prompting Mudzuri to reveal Tsvangirai has not had access to his phones for a while now.

"For the record, President Morgan Tsvangirai has not tweeted for months because he hasn't been well neither does he have access to any of his communication gadgets at the moment.

"This is abuse of the highest order," said Mudzuri adding "fake accounts had been created" to facilitate a power grab.

Tamborinyoka, who is the party director of information, has also clashed with MDC-T propaganda chief Obert Gutu over how to handle the media.

Gutu refused to be drawn on the latest developments. "I am sorry, I am not commenting on these issues," he said.

Meanwhile, Mudzuri said the MDC-T has descended into a vortex of lies, deceit and misinformation accusing ruling Zanu-PF moles of seeking to destroy the party.

Disjointed party

"We note with grave concern the escalation of divisive, hateful, intolerant, and egocentric behaviour that is causing major disservice to the party by narrowing the prospects of endearing ourselves to the electorate.

"Such behaviour portrays us as a disjointed and self-defeating party. This is the work of detractors bend on destroying the party from within, the same exact situation that we saw in Zanu-PF where people were running parallel structures and programmes in defiance of party protocol and procedures."

The former Harare mayor said he would work hard as per the mandate given to him by Tsvangirai to unite the party and prepare for a successful general election.

"I want to assure the MDC-T family that we will contest the election as a united front, a solid party with credible coalition partners.

"We also called upon our Alliance partners to desist from interfering with MDC-T party business as this is ultra vires the spirit of the Alliance agreement."

While MDC leader Welshman Ncube has claimed that Tsvangirai told him Chamisa was his choice of successor, Mudzuri argues the former Industry minister had not met the ailing former prime minister.

He added that Tsvangirai would remain opposition presidential candidate until such time he declares otherwise. While his rival seems bent on "taking power through manipulation", Mudzuri seemed to indicate that only a congress would declare Tsvangirai's successor.

"Should the president ever decide to announce his retirement, the party will still be guided by its constitution to find the next leader of both the party and the alliance.

"There are no shortcuts, and no one can declare himself/herself part president without following procedures," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

Available is a room to rent

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

Mobile food trailer brand new

Town flat to share

Holiday accommodation available

Property for sale

It courses for cisco, comptia

Kirsty lounge suite


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai deserves better

9 mins ago | 28 Views

Woman uses fake certificate for 11 years

10 mins ago | 52 Views

Aspiring MDC MP up for murder

10 mins ago | 29 Views

'MDC' prefix dropped from 'MDC Alliance'

11 mins ago | 68 Views

Chivayo spills the beans on deals

13 mins ago | 85 Views

Police refuse to open genocide docket against Robert Mugabe

18 mins ago | 82 Views

MDC-T leadership must come out clear on leadership

18 mins ago | 51 Views

ANC recalls Jacob Zuma

1 hr ago | 1577 Views

MDC-T to hold Extraordinary National Executive and Council meetings this Thursday

2 hrs ago | 1095 Views

More changes in Zimbabwe police force

2 hrs ago | 2601 Views

Mnangagwa returns home

3 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Mnangagwa: How to kill a peace commission at birth

4 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission's credibility questioned

4 hrs ago | 812 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission release consultation dates

4 hrs ago | 465 Views

4 killed as house collapses

4 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Zimbabwe to cut, polish diamonds in Botswana

4 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Picture Of The Day: Chinotimba chats with Grace Machel

4 hrs ago | 2918 Views

'Jesus' arrested after robbery in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 2632 Views

The election cannot be free and fair

6 hrs ago | 952 Views

Chamisa over rated - aspiring MP

6 hrs ago | 2542 Views

MRP rally in Bubi Community successful

6 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zuma says he will respond‚ not resign

6 hrs ago | 2401 Views

He milks snake venom to save lives

6 hrs ago | 2470 Views

Zimbabwe human rights record under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

'Brace for more rains'

6 hrs ago | 2328 Views

ZLHR challenge re-writing of O'level English exams

7 hrs ago | 1264 Views

ZCP a remedy to Zanu PF hegemony

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

United States works with 350,000 Zimbabwean farmers to tackle dangerous pest targeting maize crop

7 hrs ago | 457 Views

The man who filmed 'The Angel' at T.B. Joshua's church speaks out!

8 hrs ago | 4568 Views

Mnangagwa: The General's Frontman

8 hrs ago | 3781 Views

In politics read the game & dynamics - A Big Monday With Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo

8 hrs ago | 510 Views

Mnangagwa very concerned about Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao

8 hrs ago | 7191 Views

Mujuru pushes for new coalition

8 hrs ago | 2565 Views

Zimsec saga: Teachers threaten demonstration

9 hrs ago | 2573 Views

Chivayo denies Grace Mugabe ties

9 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Mugabe implicated in Chivayo shady deals

9 hrs ago | 2171 Views

Chiwenga gets tough on aspiring MPs, elections

9 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Mnangagwa placed under US sanctions

9 hrs ago | 6776 Views

Push for Mugabe's arrest over Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Mudzuri barred from Harvest House

9 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Econet speaks on network disruption

9 hrs ago | 939 Views

Form 4 bullies beat up juniors, suspended

9 hrs ago | 980 Views

'Cop shot soldier for obstructing him from arresting suspect'

9 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Pokello, Elikem part ways

9 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Mnangagwa shuffles 16 top cops

9 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Bata calls on RBZ to hike incentive

9 hrs ago | 224 Views

Bulawayo cuts bills by 50%

9 hrs ago | 931 Views

Minister defends youths focus bank establishment

9 hrs ago | 117 Views

BCC collects over $7m from building plans

9 hrs ago | 234 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days