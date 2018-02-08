Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimsec saga: Teachers threaten demonstration

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Civil servants have threatened to down tools tomorrow in protest over Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec)'s decision to force 2017 Ordinary Level pupils to resit the English Paper 2 examinations this Friday.

Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Raymond Majongwe yesterday confirmed the planned demonstration.

"The demonstration will take place in Harare on Wednesday where we will march and deliver a petition to the minister (Primary and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavhima) at their offices. We are saying the rewriting of the examination is illegal, unacceptable, unfortunate and will never be allowed to happen,'' he said.

Mavhima last week announced government's decision to have the paper 2 rewritten this Friday after the results were nullified after it was discovered by authorities that widespread cheating took place.

The decision led to a public outcry that forced the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights to take government and the national examination body to court. The matter was heard yesterday.
"The government must look at the cause of the problem and the culprits must be punished," he said.

Majongwe said they made noise when issues of leakages came up, but nothing was done.

"The integrity that the Zimsec group and the ministry is trying to protect will never be protected as long as these issues are not addressed. There are some who are visually-impaired and those who do not have access to phone, who are now being punished with everyone because of a small leakage that has happened at Zimsec," he said.

Meanwhile, Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume said his party would also join tomorrow's demonstration. The protest come as some parents have taken Zimsec to court seeking nullification of the decision.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

3pierce couches

It courses for cisco, comptia

Ford transit van for sale

Kirsty lounge suite

Mobile food trailer brand new

For sale is mark2 grande beans car

For sale are rolex watches

Holiday accommodation available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mnangagwa is tribalist'

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa ally in land dispute brawl

4 mins ago | 12 Views

LISTEN: Tsvangirai relatives refuse with his passport in hospital meeting

13 mins ago | 64 Views

Tsvangirai deserves better

23 mins ago | 141 Views

Woman uses fake certificate for 11 years

23 mins ago | 227 Views

Aspiring MDC MP up for murder

24 mins ago | 95 Views

'MDC' prefix dropped from 'MDC Alliance'

25 mins ago | 223 Views

Chivayo spills the beans on deals

27 mins ago | 289 Views

Police refuse to open genocide docket against Robert Mugabe

32 mins ago | 174 Views

MDC-T leadership must come out clear on leadership

32 mins ago | 80 Views

ANC recalls Jacob Zuma

2 hrs ago | 1727 Views

MDC-T to hold Extraordinary National Executive and Council meetings this Thursday

2 hrs ago | 1151 Views

More changes in Zimbabwe police force

3 hrs ago | 2720 Views

Mnangagwa returns home

3 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Mnangagwa: How to kill a peace commission at birth

4 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission's credibility questioned

4 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission release consultation dates

4 hrs ago | 473 Views

4 killed as house collapses

4 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Zimbabwe to cut, polish diamonds in Botswana

4 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Picture Of The Day: Chinotimba chats with Grace Machel

5 hrs ago | 2975 Views

'Jesus' arrested after robbery in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 2659 Views

The election cannot be free and fair

6 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chamisa over rated - aspiring MP

6 hrs ago | 2574 Views

MRP rally in Bubi Community successful

6 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zuma says he will respond‚ not resign

6 hrs ago | 2420 Views

He milks snake venom to save lives

6 hrs ago | 2500 Views

Zimbabwe human rights record under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 417 Views

'Brace for more rains'

6 hrs ago | 2353 Views

ZLHR challenge re-writing of O'level English exams

7 hrs ago | 1278 Views

ZCP a remedy to Zanu PF hegemony

7 hrs ago | 353 Views

United States works with 350,000 Zimbabwean farmers to tackle dangerous pest targeting maize crop

7 hrs ago | 461 Views

The man who filmed 'The Angel' at T.B. Joshua's church speaks out!

8 hrs ago | 4619 Views

Mnangagwa: The General's Frontman

8 hrs ago | 3832 Views

In politics read the game & dynamics - A Big Monday With Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo

8 hrs ago | 514 Views

Mnangagwa very concerned about Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao

9 hrs ago | 7305 Views

Mujuru pushes for new coalition

9 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Chivayo denies Grace Mugabe ties

9 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Chamisa aligned youths prepared to unleash violence on Mudzuri

9 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Mugabe implicated in Chivayo shady deals

9 hrs ago | 2183 Views

Chiwenga gets tough on aspiring MPs, elections

9 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Mnangagwa placed under US sanctions

9 hrs ago | 6862 Views

Push for Mugabe's arrest over Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Mudzuri barred from Harvest House

9 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Econet speaks on network disruption

9 hrs ago | 945 Views

Form 4 bullies beat up juniors, suspended

9 hrs ago | 988 Views

'Cop shot soldier for obstructing him from arresting suspect'

9 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Pokello, Elikem part ways

9 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Mnangagwa shuffles 16 top cops

9 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Bata calls on RBZ to hike incentive

9 hrs ago | 227 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days