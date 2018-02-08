Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

United States works with 350,000 Zimbabwean farmers to tackle dangerous pest targeting maize crop

by Stephen Jakes
7 hrs ago | Views
In 2016, an invasive crop pest called the fall armyworm was first confirmed in Africa. Native to the Americas, fall armyworm can feed on 80 different crop species, including maize, a staple food consumed by over 300 million African smallholder farm families.

The crop pest has since been found in over 30 African countries, including Zimbabwe, posing a significant threat to food security, income, and livelihoods.

If proper control measures are not implemented, the pest could cause extensive maize yield losses, estimated between $76 million and $191 million in Zimbabwe, according to the Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International (CABI) in September 2017.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), in coordination with the United Kingdom's Department for International Development (DFID) and their respective implementing partners, created a hands-on fact sheet to help small-scale farmers combat the spread of fall armyworm. This factsheet, along with the new publication Fall Armyworm in Africa: A Guide for Integrated Pest Management, First Edition, January 2018, offers mitigation measures that are easy to understand and implement by farmers, extension agents, researchers, and governments. The guide was jointly produced by USAID, the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), and the CGIAR Research Program on Maize (CRP MAIZE).

USAID/Zimbabwe Mission Director Stephanie Funk stated: "The United States is partnering with 350,000 Zimbabwean farmers and other local experts to stop the spread of this dangerous pest. This is an important part of USAID's ongoing efforts to improve food security in Zimbabwe by strengthening the resilience and productivity of small-scale farmers."

USAID/Zimbabwe is also working with CIMMYT, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and a University of Zimbabwe entomologist to bring stakeholders together from all relevant sectors to share information and create a platform for continued open dialogue to tackle the voracious fall armyworm.

USAID promotes agricultural recovery and livelihood development through the Feed the Future initiative. USAID's two Feed the Future activities aim to reduce rural poverty and increase incomes and food security through increased agricultural production, productivity, and market linkages for small-scale crop farmers and dairy and beef producers.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Town flat to share

Mobile food trailer brand new

Oon sale are timberland shoes

3pierce couches

Available is a room to rent

Holiday accommodation available

Ford transit van for sale

Property for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LISTEN: Tsvangirai relatives refuse with his passport in hospital meeting

17 secs ago | 0 Views

Tsvangirai deserves better

10 mins ago | 33 Views

Woman uses fake certificate for 11 years

11 mins ago | 64 Views

Aspiring MDC MP up for murder

11 mins ago | 32 Views

'MDC' prefix dropped from 'MDC Alliance'

12 mins ago | 84 Views

Chivayo spills the beans on deals

14 mins ago | 99 Views

Police refuse to open genocide docket against Robert Mugabe

19 mins ago | 88 Views

MDC-T leadership must come out clear on leadership

20 mins ago | 53 Views

ANC recalls Jacob Zuma

1 hr ago | 1593 Views

MDC-T to hold Extraordinary National Executive and Council meetings this Thursday

2 hrs ago | 1101 Views

More changes in Zimbabwe police force

2 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Mnangagwa returns home

3 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Mnangagwa: How to kill a peace commission at birth

4 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission's credibility questioned

4 hrs ago | 816 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission release consultation dates

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

4 killed as house collapses

4 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Zimbabwe to cut, polish diamonds in Botswana

4 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Picture Of The Day: Chinotimba chats with Grace Machel

4 hrs ago | 2928 Views

'Jesus' arrested after robbery in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 2636 Views

The election cannot be free and fair

6 hrs ago | 953 Views

Chamisa over rated - aspiring MP

6 hrs ago | 2542 Views

MRP rally in Bubi Community successful

6 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zuma says he will respond‚ not resign

6 hrs ago | 2403 Views

He milks snake venom to save lives

6 hrs ago | 2472 Views

Zimbabwe human rights record under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

'Brace for more rains'

6 hrs ago | 2333 Views

ZLHR challenge re-writing of O'level English exams

7 hrs ago | 1265 Views

ZCP a remedy to Zanu PF hegemony

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

The man who filmed 'The Angel' at T.B. Joshua's church speaks out!

8 hrs ago | 4574 Views

Mnangagwa: The General's Frontman

8 hrs ago | 3785 Views

In politics read the game & dynamics - A Big Monday With Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo

8 hrs ago | 510 Views

Mnangagwa very concerned about Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao

8 hrs ago | 7204 Views

Mujuru pushes for new coalition

8 hrs ago | 2567 Views

Zimsec saga: Teachers threaten demonstration

9 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Chivayo denies Grace Mugabe ties

9 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Chamisa aligned youths prepared to unleash violence on Mudzuri

9 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Mugabe implicated in Chivayo shady deals

9 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Chiwenga gets tough on aspiring MPs, elections

9 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Mnangagwa placed under US sanctions

9 hrs ago | 6782 Views

Push for Mugabe's arrest over Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Mudzuri barred from Harvest House

9 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Econet speaks on network disruption

9 hrs ago | 939 Views

Form 4 bullies beat up juniors, suspended

9 hrs ago | 980 Views

'Cop shot soldier for obstructing him from arresting suspect'

9 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Pokello, Elikem part ways

9 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Mnangagwa shuffles 16 top cops

9 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Bata calls on RBZ to hike incentive

9 hrs ago | 224 Views

Bulawayo cuts bills by 50%

9 hrs ago | 932 Views

Minister defends youths focus bank establishment

9 hrs ago | 117 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days