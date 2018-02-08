ZCP a remedy to Zanu PF hegemony

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Secretary General of the Zimbabwe Communist Party Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena has described his party as the only remedy to the ZAnu PF hegemony."Our politics is tribal in nature, thanks to Zanu (PF) but with the formation of the vanguard of the working class, this is set to change. On 22 December 1987, the Unity Accord, even though is not in black and white, made it clear that, if Mugabe was incapacitated say in 1990, there was no way the late Dr Nkomo was going to be the President of the country," he said."The position was for the late Simon Muzenda or anyone from the old Zanu. The challenges in the MDC-T, should be understood in this context. We have defined politics as a game of numbers, this then assumes that, a leader who comes from a minority tribe will not lead as his/her tribesmen will not bring enough numbers to contribute to his/her victory. This is not only in Zimbabwe but in a number of backward countries."He said as the Zimbabwe Communist Party, they view society from a class perspective, that is to say, our society is divided into two, the proletariat , peasants (who constitute the majority) & the bourgeoisie (the military junta which now practices military capitalism, who constitute the minority)."So, when we say politics is a game of numbers, we do not define those numbers in terms of tribe but in terms of class. This means that , a leader of our society must be a leader who is committed to the struggle of the working class and peasants irrespective of their village origins. Our task as revolutionaries, is to fulfill the words of Cde Machel when he said, "for Mozambique to rise, the tribe must die". When we say the tribe must die, we mean, we should not view society through tribal lenses but from a class perspective as we seek to build a society free from exploitation," he said.