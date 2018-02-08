Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZLHR challenge re-writing of O'level English exams

by Stephen Jakes
7 hrs ago | Views
High Court today hears an Urgent Application that was filed by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) and Justice for Children (JC) challenging the directive by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education compelling all pupils who sat for the Ordinary Level November 2017 English Examinations, to rewrite Paper 2 on 16 February 2018.

The matter will be argued at 1400 hours before Justice Munangati and Justice Mutanda-Moyo.

The applicants are represented by a team of lawyers from ZLHR, JC and ZLHR member lawyer, Denford Halimani.

The matter had been set down for hearing at 1430 hours on 12 February 2018, but was postponed to enable the lawyers representing ZIMSEC and the minister to file their papers.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days