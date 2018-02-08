Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Brace for more rains'

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The Meteorological Services Department has warned Zimbabweans to be vigilant and be abreast with current weather patterns as the atmosphere is very unstable, with more rains likely to fall.

This comes as the country has been experiencing heavy rains throughout much of last week, the Met issuing an alert of possible flooding extending into the week.

A forecast over the weekend predicted that heavier rains would be expected in Matabeleland North Province, Midlands Province, Harare Metropolitan Province, all Mashonaland Provinces as well as Manicaland Province.

"The influx of moisture from Zambia coupled with the warmer daytime temperatures should result in outbreaks of thunderstorms; heavier falls being expected along the Zambezi Valley stretching from Victoria Falls, through Binga to Kariba and surrounding areas. Expect scattered clouds under warmer conditions than of late," MSD said.

According to a forecast issued last week, rains in excess of 50 millimetres (mm) were recorded in areas such Crowborough, Concession, Wedza, Mhondoro, Buffalo range, Honde valley and Zvishavane.

"Indications are that the rain may result in sharp downpours, damaging winds, lightning, hail and flash flooding. Uprooting of trees and damage to infrastructure is possible with this type of rain intensity," read part of the alert.

The department also warned people not to cross flooded rivers and swollen streams where the depth is unknown and to stay indoors throughout the duration of the heavy rains.

MSD also said warned motorists against the urge to drive on roads covered by water as well as to be cautious when driving at night.

"In case of severe thunderstorms, if outdoors, seek shelter immediately but DO NOT seek shelter under a tree or in isolated sheds," they said.

The advent of the rains brought new hope for farmers after the country had experienced a prolonged dry spell.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Chabikwa said that not all the crop will be destroyed as they were at different stages.

Chabikwa added that with the rains that are coming now they hope to salvage at least 67 percent of crop that was already planted.

"The first crop which was at the wilting stage and had been hit by the drought will not be salvaged. That one is lost. However we still have quite a sizeable crop which was at four weeks and below, that crop will survive. The last crop we have had not germinated and that one will benefit immensely from the rains. So in brief the middle and last crop will benefit from these rains."

"What we however wish for is that these rains at least continue until April so that we have a good yield. We also wish that the temperatures do not drop but remain high during the day. We were almost in disaster mode but the rains came at the right time," Chabikwa said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Rain, #Met, #Rainfal

Comments

Town flat to share

Mobile food trailer brand new

Oon sale are timberland shoes

3pierce couches

Available is a room to rent

Holiday accommodation available

Ford transit van for sale

Property for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai deserves better

10 mins ago | 32 Views

Woman uses fake certificate for 11 years

10 mins ago | 60 Views

Aspiring MDC MP up for murder

11 mins ago | 31 Views

'MDC' prefix dropped from 'MDC Alliance'

11 mins ago | 75 Views

Chivayo spills the beans on deals

14 mins ago | 93 Views

Police refuse to open genocide docket against Robert Mugabe

19 mins ago | 85 Views

MDC-T leadership must come out clear on leadership

19 mins ago | 51 Views

ANC recalls Jacob Zuma

1 hr ago | 1587 Views

MDC-T to hold Extraordinary National Executive and Council meetings this Thursday

2 hrs ago | 1099 Views

More changes in Zimbabwe police force

2 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Mnangagwa returns home

3 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Mnangagwa: How to kill a peace commission at birth

4 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission's credibility questioned

4 hrs ago | 815 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission release consultation dates

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

4 killed as house collapses

4 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Zimbabwe to cut, polish diamonds in Botswana

4 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Picture Of The Day: Chinotimba chats with Grace Machel

4 hrs ago | 2926 Views

'Jesus' arrested after robbery in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 2635 Views

The election cannot be free and fair

6 hrs ago | 952 Views

Chamisa over rated - aspiring MP

6 hrs ago | 2542 Views

MRP rally in Bubi Community successful

6 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zuma says he will respond‚ not resign

6 hrs ago | 2403 Views

He milks snake venom to save lives

6 hrs ago | 2472 Views

Zimbabwe human rights record under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

ZLHR challenge re-writing of O'level English exams

7 hrs ago | 1264 Views

ZCP a remedy to Zanu PF hegemony

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

United States works with 350,000 Zimbabwean farmers to tackle dangerous pest targeting maize crop

7 hrs ago | 457 Views

The man who filmed 'The Angel' at T.B. Joshua's church speaks out!

8 hrs ago | 4571 Views

Mnangagwa: The General's Frontman

8 hrs ago | 3784 Views

In politics read the game & dynamics - A Big Monday With Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo

8 hrs ago | 510 Views

Mnangagwa very concerned about Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao

8 hrs ago | 7200 Views

Mujuru pushes for new coalition

8 hrs ago | 2565 Views

Zimsec saga: Teachers threaten demonstration

9 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Chivayo denies Grace Mugabe ties

9 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Chamisa aligned youths prepared to unleash violence on Mudzuri

9 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Mugabe implicated in Chivayo shady deals

9 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Chiwenga gets tough on aspiring MPs, elections

9 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Mnangagwa placed under US sanctions

9 hrs ago | 6781 Views

Push for Mugabe's arrest over Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Mudzuri barred from Harvest House

9 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Econet speaks on network disruption

9 hrs ago | 939 Views

Form 4 bullies beat up juniors, suspended

9 hrs ago | 980 Views

'Cop shot soldier for obstructing him from arresting suspect'

9 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Pokello, Elikem part ways

9 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Mnangagwa shuffles 16 top cops

9 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Bata calls on RBZ to hike incentive

9 hrs ago | 224 Views

Bulawayo cuts bills by 50%

9 hrs ago | 932 Views

Minister defends youths focus bank establishment

9 hrs ago | 117 Views

BCC collects over $7m from building plans

9 hrs ago | 234 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days