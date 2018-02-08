News / National
Zimbabwe to cut, polish diamonds in Botswana
President Mnangagwa says the Zimbabwe government is in talks with the Botswana government, which if successful, will see the country sending its diamonds to Botswana for cutting and polishing.
President Mnangagwa made the remarks after touring the Diamond Trading Company of Botswana DTC-B this Tuesday morning.
Today is Day Two of the President's maiden two day state visit to Botswana.
Source - zbc