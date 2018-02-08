Zimbabwe genocide commission release consultation dates

News / National

by Staff reporter

NPRC NATIONWIDE PROVINCIAL CONSULTATIONS DATES. pic.twitter.com/xMec4vWq1F — National Peace and Reconciliation Commission(NPRC) (@NPRCZim) February 12, 2018

THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) which was forced to suspend its provincial public hearing meetings on past human rights abuses which were scheduled to start on February 9, 2018, following a High Court interdict by the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum is set to resume it nationwide consultation on 19 February 2018.Zimbabwe's history is tainted with incidences of unresolved cases of politically- motivated violence and without a functional National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) complimenting other interventions that seek to build peace and reconciliation in communities, social cohesion can never be achieved, peace watchdogs and analysts contend.President Emmerson Mnangagwa faced protests by activists in South Africa and Bulawayo who demanded answers on the 1980s Gukurahundi atrocities in which an estimated 20 000 Zimbabweans are thought to have perished.