Zimbabwe genocide commission's credibility questioned

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) , which was commissioned early this year, has had it's credibility questioned as there are no clear steps the commission will take towards national healing, Chat263 reported.

Addressing various stakeholders in Harare yesterday, National Transitional Justice Working Group (NTJWG) Deputy Chairperson Paul Themba Nyathi said there are several commissions which started the national healing process and have failed, a fate which is likely to befall the current commission.

"The NPRC outreach program is not well publicized and it's publicity is very limited and it does not make sense for a commission to embark on an outreach program without a chairperson and regulations,

"We work with stakeholders everyday who ask us what has changed? Why must we believe that the NPRC will succeed where all the other commissions have failed? Must we expect justice from the same system that killed our brothers and sisters? these are not easy questions and we should not shy away from them but tackle them,

"Our mandate as NTJWG is not to do what we think is right, but rather to facilitate an inclusive dialogue and do what stakeholders want us to do," said Nyathi.

Source - chet263

