MDC-T leadership must come out clear on leadership

by Stephen Jakes
Political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya has warned the opposition MDC-T to come out clear on its leadership before elections as the controversy surrounding the party may affect its performance during polls.

The remarks come in the wake of escalating jostling for positions to take over from the ailing president Morgan Tsvangirai.

"The MDC-T leadership should tell Zimbabweans the truth otherwise we should not believe any of them. These many statements about Tsvangirai having said this or that from many sources would ordinarily suggest that the MDC-T leader is now incapacitated. Surely on the current chaos, the only person to address the matter is Tsvangirai not any of the current voices," Ruhanya said.

"The idea that Tsvangirai cant set the record straight on the current troubles means that the good man is either incapacitated or seriously overwhelmed by the unfortunate health situation. If Tsvangirai cant perform his duties then the lawful organs of the party should come and state who is in charge; the MDC NATIONAL COUNCIL should meet and provide leadership urgently. Tell the truth or shut up!"

Source - Byo24News

