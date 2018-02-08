Aspiring MDC MP up for murder

News / National

by Staff reporter

Aspiring MDC MP for Epworth constituency Zivai Mhetu was hauled before the courts yesterday on allegations of murdering his wife in suspected rituals.Mhetu appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa and was released on $200 bail after his lawyer managed to get the prosecution's consent.He was remanded to February 23 pending finalisation of investigations into the matter.Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on February 7, this year, Mhetu who had been having problems with his wife reportedly assaulted the woman.The court heard that Mhetu went on to strangle the woman before taking her to a private medical facility in Belvedere, Harare where she was administered some drugs.It was alleged that Mhetu's wife was later referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.When Mhetu reported the matter to the police it was allegedly disguised to seem as though it was sudden death but Dr Matshalaga who is now compiling the second post moterm report noted that there was foul play.She allegedly reported that it had not been documented anywhere in the first post moterm that the deceased had bruises on her neck, face and legs.Mhetu was subsequently charged with murder.