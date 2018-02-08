Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

LISTEN: Tsvangirai relatives refuse with his passport in hospital meeting

by Staff reporter
12 hrs ago | Views
In this leaked audio tape, Morgan Tsvangirai who is battling colon cancer in a hospital in South Africa, can be heard protesting the seizure of his passport in a bedside meeting attended by nephew Hebson Makuvise, his brothers Manase and Collins, sister Dzidzai and his uncle a Sekuru Zvaipa.


The family members can also be heard agitating Tsvangirai who keeps telling them no one should lecture him on what to do with his passport.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online

Comments

Valentine special --stands forsale

Gncher vests on sale

For sale is toyota corolla

Bmw 525 for sale

Town flat to share

3 in 1 combo on sale

Truck on sale

For sale are rolex watches


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC letting Tsvangirai down

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Communication and Compromise are the oxygen of every romantic relationship

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

We need quality service delivery

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Transform Zimbabwe to lead Anti English Exam Rewrite Demo

8 hrs ago | 783 Views

Mliswa congratulates police boss

9 hrs ago | 2775 Views

Local authorities fire back after ZINARA claims

9 hrs ago | 1091 Views

RBZ tours Bulawayo industries

9 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Let's all vote for MNP for it is good for Mthwakazi!

10 hrs ago | 588 Views

President Mnangagwa we need an Advisory Council of Zimbabwe (ACZ)

10 hrs ago | 541 Views

TB Joshua coming to Zimbabwe in a few days

11 hrs ago | 4833 Views

Tendai Biti crafting MDC Alliance manifesto

12 hrs ago | 1623 Views

'Mnangagwa is tribalist'

12 hrs ago | 2679 Views

Mnangagwa ally in land dispute brawl

12 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Tsvangirai deserves better

12 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Woman uses fake certificate for 11 years

12 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Aspiring MDC MP up for murder

12 hrs ago | 616 Views

'MDC' prefix dropped from 'MDC Alliance'

12 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Chivayo spills the beans on deals

12 hrs ago | 3121 Views

Police refuse to open genocide docket against Robert Mugabe

12 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Gukurahundi memorial prayer cleared by police

12 hrs ago | 495 Views

ANC recalls Jacob Zuma

13 hrs ago | 3179 Views

MDC-T to hold Extraordinary National Executive and Council meetings this Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1792 Views

More changes in Zimbabwe police force

14 hrs ago | 4053 Views

Mnangagwa returns home

14 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Mnangagwa: How to kill a peace commission at birth

15 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission's credibility questioned

16 hrs ago | 1023 Views

4 killed as house collapses

16 hrs ago | 2100 Views

Zimbabwe to cut, polish diamonds in Botswana

16 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Picture Of The Day: Chinotimba chats with Grace Machel

16 hrs ago | 3748 Views

'Jesus' arrested after robbery in Botswana

17 hrs ago | 3227 Views

Chamisa over rated - aspiring MP

18 hrs ago | 2939 Views

Zuma says he will respond‚ not resign

18 hrs ago | 2702 Views

He milks snake venom to save lives

18 hrs ago | 2942 Views

'Brace for more rains'

18 hrs ago | 2820 Views

ZLHR challenge re-writing of O'level English exams

19 hrs ago | 1692 Views

The man who filmed 'The Angel' at T.B. Joshua's church speaks out!

20 hrs ago | 6338 Views

Mnangagwa: The General's Frontman

20 hrs ago | 5355 Views

Mnangagwa very concerned about Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao

20 hrs ago | 11150 Views

Mujuru pushes for new coalition

20 hrs ago | 3400 Views

Zimsec saga: Teachers threaten demonstration

20 hrs ago | 3242 Views

Chivayo denies Grace Mugabe ties

21 hrs ago | 2075 Views

Chamisa aligned youths prepared to unleash violence on Mudzuri

21 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Mugabe implicated in Chivayo shady deals

21 hrs ago | 2513 Views

Chiwenga gets tough on aspiring MPs, elections

21 hrs ago | 2656 Views

Mnangagwa placed under US sanctions

21 hrs ago | 8756 Views

Push for Mugabe's arrest over Gukurahundi

21 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Mudzuri barred from Harvest House

21 hrs ago | 2308 Views

Econet speaks on network disruption

21 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Form 4 bullies beat up juniors, suspended

21 hrs ago | 1115 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days