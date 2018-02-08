News / National
LISTEN: Tsvangirai relatives refuse with his passport in hospital meeting
12 hrs ago
In this leaked audio tape, Morgan Tsvangirai who is battling colon cancer in a hospital in South Africa, can be heard protesting the seizure of his passport in a bedside meeting attended by nephew Hebson Makuvise, his brothers Manase and Collins, sister Dzidzai and his uncle a Sekuru Zvaipa.
The family members can also be heard agitating Tsvangirai who keeps telling them no one should lecture him on what to do with his passport.
