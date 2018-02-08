Latest News Editor's Choice


State Land Commission of Inquiry to commence hearings

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
The Commission of Inquiry, set up to investigate the sale of state land by land barons in and around urban areas since 2005, is set to commence hearings on February 19.

In a statement today, the Secretary to the Commission of Inquiry Mrs Virginia Mabhiza said the commission, chaired by Justice Tendai Uchena, will be in operation for 12 months from the date of swearing-in.

She said the commission shall, among other functions, conduct visits, conduct hearing after summoning witnesses and record proceedings and minute testimonies where necessary.

The commission is requesting maximum cooperation from the public and institutions during the period in which it will be executing its mandate.

The six-member Commission of Inquiry was sworn in by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the 1st of February and held its inaugural meeting on the 8th of February.

Source - zbc

Most Popular In 7 Days