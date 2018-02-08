TB Joshua coming to Zimbabwe in a few days

News / National

by Staff reporter

NIGERIAN prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua - better known as TB Joshua - is expected in the country for a private visit in a few days.The exact date TB Joshua will be arriving has been kept secret to avoid a stampede at the Robert Mugabe International Airport.Zimbabwean facilitator Jossey Mahachi confirmed the developments but emphasised that the preacher was coming on a private visit contrary to reports that he would hold a crusade."Prophet TB Joshua will be coming to Zimbabwe in a few days from now and I am highly excited about it as it will be his first time to set his foot here," she said."His visit is a courtesy call to his Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He is not coming to hold a crusade like what is being said on social media."Those stealing from people should desist from doing that or the wrath of the law will catch up with them."I am sorry I can't give you more details about the visit but all I can say is Zimbabwe has been remembered."Despite not having a church assembly in Zimbabwe, Prophet TB Joshua has a huge following of Christians who watch him through his television channel, Emmanuel TV.Many Christian believers around the world, Zimbabwe included, have travelled to his church, Synagogue Church of All Nations for healing and deliverance.TB Joshua is one of the most sought after preachers in Africa and beyond.He is credited for having boosted religious tourism.Mahachi is credited for having facilitated the visit of top Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote.