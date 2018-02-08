Mliswa congratulates police boss

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

The appointment of Tandabantu Godwin Matanga (56) as the Commissioner General of Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has been seen as a way of restoring public confidence by Norton legislator Temba Mliswa.Matanga was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in terms of Section 22 1(1)and (2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment No 20 as read with Section 340 (i)(e and f) who acted as CG from 19 December last year following the retirement of the then Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri.In his congratulatory Mliswa said "I wish to congratulate CG Matanga on his appointment. I have always said that I believe that he's the man for the job and his dedication and loyalty to duty will see him succeed now that he's at the helm .The restoration of public confidence in the ZRP is now assured."Meanwhile, a special advisor to the president Ambassador Chris Mutsvagwa told Bulawayo24.com that the public lost confidence in ZRP because the retired Commissioner General Chihuri was criminalising Generation 40 agendas hence he resigned in the new dispensation