Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra urged not to fight capital

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Government has been urged to desist from the culture of imposing punitive penalties on businesses that fail to honour their tax obligations to encourage increased production and curb the closure of local business.

Tanganda Tea Company finance director Mr Henry Nemaire last week said the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) had to adopt a more pro-business approach to revenue collection.

"Poor countries fight capital, they fight business. Business is being fought by Zimra on a daily basis. There is nowhere in the world where a tax authority hits a taxpayer with 100 percent penalty on the first instance of default. So, it's a culture we have to change," he said.

"We need to change the way Zimra operates so that they are not trigger-happy. They should not rush to put 100 percent penalty on defaulting taxpayers but instead, they should use their discretion to listen to business and put a reasonable penalty on each case. Whatever they do, they should ensure that the business will be able to move on after they are done with it."

He said the amount of investment flowing into the country was likely to increase and Zimra should be poised to employ revenue collection measures that did not disadvantage investors. Mr Nemaire cited several tax authorities in Southern Africa that had come up with pro-business measures and had been able to efficiently collect taxes on government's behalf.

"The culture in other countries is a culture of supporting business. Because it is business that will develop exports, it is business that will grow exports. So if you fight capital you are making the country poorer. All that has to change if we are going to attract investors," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #Zimra, #Capital, #Fight

Comments

House plans designer available

Wedding ring on sale

4 bed roomed house pumula south

Valentine special --stands forsale

4 bed roomed house pumula south

Kirsty lounge suite

4 bed roomed house pumula south

Available is a room to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe opposition party appoints white VP

7 mins ago | 59 Views

Zinara's 'snow' graders attract Parly scorn

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Soldier shoots wife over infidelity

18 mins ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa promotes Zimondi

1 hr ago | 1418 Views

BREAKING: No re-write of English Paper 2

1 hr ago | 3344 Views

Electing military backed leader detrimental to the nation - political scientist

2 hrs ago | 658 Views

PICTURES: Horrors of the new Zimbabwe school curriculum

2 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Mnangagwa not as feared as Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2241 Views

Moyo disowns Khupe?

3 hrs ago | 2550 Views

Bulawayo town clerk dares police

3 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Zapu, Zanu-PF clash over voter slips

3 hrs ago | 665 Views

Eddie Cross has failed, says rival

3 hrs ago | 727 Views

Sibanda tears into Thokozani Khupe

3 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Southern Africa Methodist University should be opened now Mr President!

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

Suspect nabbed after breaking out of police cells

4 hrs ago | 901 Views

Zimbabwe is being betrayed by the MDC - The opposition must think outside the box

4 hrs ago | 1088 Views

MDC squabbles risk derailing the democratic struggle

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Empower Bank must benefit all Zimbabwean youths, not a chosen few

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

WATCH: Chinotimba goes to Dubai

6 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Safeguard responds to increased number of break-ins in Harare

6 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Zuma face arrest today

7 hrs ago | 5122 Views

Veteran miners stempede for Zimbabwe comeback

7 hrs ago | 2162 Views

Churches warn MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 1893 Views

UK to deport 2,500 Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 3444 Views

Jonathan Moyo's STEM route abandoned

8 hrs ago | 2332 Views

ZIMRA and SMEs meeting in Filabusi

8 hrs ago | 521 Views

24% increase in human rights violations

8 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mantra of peaceful elections remains a pipe dream as violence rears ugly head

8 hrs ago | 387 Views

Lacoste, G40 tensions escalating in rural communities

8 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Mnangagwa urged to act as promised on corrupt officials

8 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Eric Knight hails Mnangagwa govt

8 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Zimbabweans enjoying SA's 'Asante sana moment'

8 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Falsehoods deliberately peddled about SA meeting, says Moyo

8 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mnangagwa told to 'bite the bullet'

8 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Obert Mpofu probed over missing $15 billion?

8 hrs ago | 2627 Views

Zimra won't write-off the $3.9bn owed by companies and councils

8 hrs ago | 643 Views

Ingwebu requires $100m war chest

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

Ex-Air Zimbabwe CEO sues for $42 000 terminal benefits

9 hrs ago | 616 Views

Graft charges against Mzembi politically motivated?

9 hrs ago | 379 Views

Govt to punish double-dipping

9 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mnangagwa to step down if he loses election

9 hrs ago | 1722 Views

MDC-T meets over Tsvangirai successor

9 hrs ago | 1446 Views

MDC-T recalls Manyenyeni

9 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Matabeleland Genocide (1980-1987 And Beyond) - Zanu-PF's agenda in the region pt2

9 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Pastor 'defrauded' by ex-schoolmate's hubby

9 hrs ago | 893 Views

Murder victim's body stuck in hospital mortuary

9 hrs ago | 1226 Views

'MDC-T collapse recipe for democracy disaster'

9 hrs ago | 201 Views

Businessman loses $7 600, pistol to burglars

9 hrs ago | 430 Views

Cheating married man in HIV+ maid 'murder'

9 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Mr President charity begin's at home - NPP

9 hrs ago | 473 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days