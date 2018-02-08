News / National
Zimsec 'O'Level English resit judgment out today
9 hrs ago | Views
The High Court will Wednesday deliver judgment in the case in which two Harare parents are seeking to nullify the re-writing of the November 2017 Ordinary Level English Language Paper 2 public examination.
Justice Loice Matanda Moyo sitting with Justice Priscilla Munangati- Manongwa Tuesday afternoon reserved judgment in the case which brought the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council under scrutiny for bungling.
The judges expressed disquiet over Zimsec bungling in the public examinations.
Source - the herald