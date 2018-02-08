Latest News Editor's Choice


CCTV footage gives away thief

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago
A Gweru man recently appeared in court on allegations of stealing $1 500 from a customer who was waiting for her order at a fast-food outlet.

Edeas Choguya (28) of 1088 Mkoba 1, Gweru, appeared before, Gweru magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi on Friday facing theft charges. He pleaded guilty and was remanded out of custody to today for sentencing.

Allegations are that on January 23, Precious Zibanai was buying food at a fast-food outlet in Gweru and while waiting for her order, Choguya unzipped her bag and stole $1 500.

The court heard that Zibanai made a report to the police who proceeded to Chicken Inn to investigate.

The police requested footage from the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and they saw Choguya stealing the money and hiding it in his jacket before escaping. It is alleged that after stealing the money, Choguya went on to buy property worth $1 155.


Source - zimpapers
